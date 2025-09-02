Will Team India play without a sponsor in the Asia Cup?

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket board announced the bidding for a new sponsor
Dubai: The Indian cricket team is likely to head into the Asia Cup in the UAE without a lead sponsor, following Dream11’s decision to end its agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month.
On Tuesday, the BCCI announced the bidding for a new sponsor by issuing an invitation for expressions of interest for the team’s lead sponsorship rights. Interested parties can purchase the invitation until September 12, with final bid submissions due on September 16. The Asia Cup will run from September 9 to 28. That gives very little time for BCCI to finalise on a sponsorship before the start of the tournament in the UAE.
Dream11’s exit came in the wake of the Indian government’s recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which prohibits real-money gaming—Dream11’s core business. Exercising a clause in its contract that allowed withdrawal under such circumstances, the company ended a deal originally worth $44 million.
This marks the latest in a series of sponsor exits for Team India. In 2019, Oppo withdrew from its agreement three years early, with Byju’s stepping in before Dream11 secured the rights in 2023.
In its latest invitation, the BCCI made clear that companies associated with alcohol, betting or gambling, cryptocurrency, real-money gaming, tobacco, or any category deemed offensive to public morals (such as pornography) will not be eligible to bid.
On the field, India begins its Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. Their final group-stage game against Oman will take place on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 stage, scheduled from September 20 to 26. If India tops Group A, all its Super 4 matches will be played in Dubai. If they finish second, one fixture will be staged in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The final is set for September 28 in Dubai.
