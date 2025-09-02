Will Team India play without a sponsor in the Asia Cup?

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced the bidding for a new sponsor by issuing an invitation for expressions of interest for the team’s lead sponsorship rights. Interested parties can purchase the invitation until September 12, with final bid submissions due on September 16. The Asia Cup will run from September 9 to 28. That gives very little time for BCCI to finalise on a sponsorship before the start of the tournament in the UAE.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 stage, scheduled from September 20 to 26. If India tops Group A, all its Super 4 matches will be played in Dubai. If they finish second, one fixture will be staged in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The final is set for September 28 in Dubai.

