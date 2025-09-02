Indian cricket board invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

Development follows after fantasy sports platform Dream11 ended its sponsorship last month
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights of the Indian national cricket team. On Tuesday, the board released an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), outlining the terms and conditions for submission and evaluation of bids.
Interested entities can purchase the IEOI documents until September 12, with the deadline for submitting bid documents set for September 16.
This development follows confirmation from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia last month that the board’s partnership with fantasy sports platform Dream11 had ended.
The termination came after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed by Parliament, prompting the BCCI to begin its search for a new lead sponsor.
Dream11 had previously signed a three-year deal worth ₹3.58 billion in July 2023, taking over from edtech company Byju’s as the team's main sponsor.
