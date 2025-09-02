GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Indian cricket board invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

Development follows after fantasy sports platform Dream11 ended its sponsorship last month

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Indian cricket board invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights of the Indian national cricket team. On Tuesday, the board released an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), outlining the terms and conditions for submission and evaluation of bids.

Interested entities can purchase the IEOI documents until September 12, with the deadline for submitting bid documents set for September 16.

This development follows confirmation from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia last month that the board’s partnership with fantasy sports platform Dream11 had ended.

The termination came after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed by Parliament, prompting the BCCI to begin its search for a new lead sponsor.

Dream11 had previously signed a three-year deal worth ₹3.58 billion in July 2023, taking over from edtech company Byju’s as the team's main sponsor.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

MS Dhoni led the national side to three historic victories — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Is MS Dhoni joining Team India as mentor?

2m read
The Indian cricket senior selection committee members with Suryakumar Yadav, secretary Devajit Saikia.

Indian cricket selection committees to get a revamp

2m read
Indian opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been scoring runs in tons in the domestic league, but had to wait for his chance for a Test cap.

Fathers bowl bouncers, sons take hit in Indian cricket

4m read
Harbhajan Singh emphasised that coaches need adequate time to prepare for series in each format

Harbhajan Singh suggests split coaching for India

2m read