Asia Cup trophy row could be in focus at ICC meeting on Friday

Earlier media reports suggested that Naqvi might skip the Dubai meeting

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The ongoing controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy has deepened, with reports indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to file formal complaints against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Executive Board meeting currently under way in Dubai.

According to Telecom Asia Sport, the BCCI has compiled a detailed list of charges questioning Naqvi’s eligibility to simultaneously hold multiple public and cricket administrative roles. Besides serving as PCB chairman, Naqvi is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan’s Interior Minister — a combination the BCCI argues violates ICC governance and conflict-of-interest norms.

Earlier media reports suggested that Naqvi might skip the Dubai meeting. But if Naqvi does attend, sources say the unresolved issue of the Asia Cup trophy will top the BCCI’s agenda.

Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the final on September 28, the trophy remains unhanded to the Indian team. Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who subsequently left the venue with it.

Later, Naqvi offered to host a trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai on November 5, a proposal the BCCI reportedly rejected, warning it would escalate the matter at the ICC board meeting if the trophy was not formally handed over by November 3.

Sources indicate that the BCCI’s forthcoming complaint will also question Naqvi’s dual roles, arguing they breach international cricket’s governance standards. The Indian board is said to have the backing of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on this issue.

A BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly stated that “the matter has gone beyond the trophy — it’s about governance, transparency, and adherence to ICC norms.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
