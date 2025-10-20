GOLD/FOREX
Where’s the Asia Cup trophy? When and how will India get it

India defended the Asia Cup defeating Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai recently

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai: It has been over three weeks since India clinched the Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the post-match celebrations were overshadowed by controversy when the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. As a result, the team was forced to celebrate on the podium without the trophy in hand.

This has led to the obvious question: where is the trophy now?

According to multiple reports, the Asia Cup trophy remains at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Sources suggest that Naqvi has instructed that it is not to leave the premises without his explicit authorisation.

The stalemate is expected to be addressed at the upcoming ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for early November in Dubai, to coincide with the ICC’s quarterly meetings. At the last AGM on September 30, it was decided that the five Test-playing members under the ACC — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — would work together to find a resolution.

However, the situation could become more complicated if Naqvi chooses to skip the meeting. He was notably absent from the ICC Annual Conference in July, and some ACC insiders believe there is a strong chance he may again send a representative in his place. The scheduled meeting will be held from November 4 to 7.

If Naqvi is absent and no consensus is reached, the impasse may continue — leaving the trophy to gather dust in the ACC office. Much will depend on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to respond. With its considerable influence, the BCCI is unlikely to remain passive for long and may take decisive steps to ensure India receives the trophy it rightfully earned.

According to Indian media, BCCI officials stated that there is still time before the meeting and that the board will determine its next course of action accordingly. No comments were also made from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
