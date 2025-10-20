According to Indian media, BCCI officials stated that there is still time before the meeting and that the board will determine its next course of action accordingly. No comments were also made from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

If Naqvi is absent and no consensus is reached, the impasse may continue — leaving the trophy to gather dust in the ACC office. Much will depend on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to respond. With its considerable influence, the BCCI is unlikely to remain passive for long and may take decisive steps to ensure India receives the trophy it rightfully earned.

However, the situation could become more complicated if Naqvi chooses to skip the meeting. He was notably absent from the ICC Annual Conference in July, and some ACC insiders believe there is a strong chance he may again send a representative in his place. The scheduled meeting will be held from November 4 to 7.

The stalemate is expected to be addressed at the upcoming ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for early November in Dubai, to coincide with the ICC’s quarterly meetings. At the last AGM on September 30, it was decided that the five Test-playing members under the ACC — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — would work together to find a resolution.

Dubai: It has been over three weeks since India clinched the Asia Cup title , defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the post-match celebrations were overshadowed by controversy when the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. As a result, the team was forced to celebrate on the podium without the trophy in hand.

