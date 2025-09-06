Banters, battles and sweat — inside India’s Asia Cup training in Abu Dhabi
Vice-captain Shubman Gill and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight in a lively face-off. ‘Stiff legs,’ Gill teased, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, while Bumrah charged around the ground, diving and sprinting through drills. The fast bowler waved him off with a grin before steaming in again. Their contest grew sharper in the nets — Gill driving crisply through the covers, only for Bumrah to nip one back past the bat moments later.
Sanju Samson, fresh from a draining 30-minute stint in sweltering humidity, watched on as rival wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma underwent a keeping workout. The two are vying for a single spot in India’s starting XI, adding an extra edge to the session.
Earlier, the squad went through warm-up stretches, shuttle runs and soft throws before moving to the nets. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, easing back from sports hernia surgery, batted alongside Gill in search of fluency. Youngsters Jitesh, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma took turns earlier, carrying multiple bats to the crease.
Abhishek impressed with the ball as well, rolling his arm over with left-arm spin, wrist spin and a backspinner. Bowling coach Morne Morkel closely monitored Shivam Dube’s run-up, while fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana focused more on mobility and fitness drills.
India rotated their quicks, with Bumrah and Hardik Pandya leading the charge. The session underlined both intensity and camaraderie, with plenty of banter to go with the hard graft.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox