Vice-captain Shubman Gill and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight in a lively face-off. ‘Stiff legs,’ Gill teased, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, while Bumrah charged around the ground, diving and sprinting through drills. The fast bowler waved him off with a grin before steaming in again. Their contest grew sharper in the nets — Gill driving crisply through the covers, only for Bumrah to nip one back past the bat moments later.