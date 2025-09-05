GOLD/FOREX
UAE ready to surprise big teams at the Asia Cup 2025

Skipper Waseem feels UAE has right combination to take on teams like India and Pakistan

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.
UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem expressed confidence that his side is ready to challenge the big teams in the upcoming Asia Cup, set to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9.

“The team is in good shape and we have the right combination to compete with top sides like India and Pakistan,” said Waseem, who was appointed skipper on Wednesday. “We’ve been working hard and playing quality cricket lately. Our recent strong performances have boosted our confidence, which will help us in the Asia Cup.”

Placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and Pakistan, UAE will begin their campaign against India on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. They will then face Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi before playing their final group match against Pakistan on September 17 in Dubai.

Waseem highlighted the balance within the squad: “We have a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. Everyone is eager to contribute and learn from each other. We’ll look to make the best use of our senior players, who can guide the juniors and deliver strong performances.”

The skipper added that his team feels no pressure despite being in a tough group. “We’ve beaten stronger sides in the past, so we know it’s possible. Our focus is on preparing well for the opening clash against India. It’s an important game, and the boys are ready to adapt quickly to conditions and put up a solid performance.”

Playing at home, Waseem believes, gives UAE a slight edge. “The humidity is high and dew is likely, but we’re used to these conditions since we play here regularly. That familiarity could work in our favor and hopefully help us achieve a positive result,” he said.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
