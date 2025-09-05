UAE ready to surprise big teams at the Asia Cup 2025

Playing at home, Waseem believes, gives UAE a slight edge. “The humidity is high and dew is likely, but we’re used to these conditions since we play here regularly. That familiarity could work in our favor and hopefully help us achieve a positive result,” he said.

The skipper added that his team feels no pressure despite being in a tough group. “We’ve beaten stronger sides in the past, so we know it’s possible. Our focus is on preparing well for the opening clash against India. It’s an important game, and the boys are ready to adapt quickly to conditions and put up a solid performance.”

Waseem highlighted the balance within the squad: “We have a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. Everyone is eager to contribute and learn from each other. We’ll look to make the best use of our senior players, who can guide the juniors and deliver strong performances.”

“The team is in good shape and we have the right combination to compete with top sides like India and Pakistan,” said Waseem, who was appointed skipper on Wednesday . “We’ve been working hard and playing quality cricket lately. Our recent strong performances have boosted our confidence, which will help us in the Asia Cup.”

