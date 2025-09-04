GOLD/FOREX
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE for Asia Cup

UAE face India in their opening game at Dubai International Stadium on September 10

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem celebrates his century against Oman in the ACC Premier Cup at Al Ameerat ground in Oman on Sunday.
Dubai: UAE's prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 17-member squad in the DP World Asia Cup 2025 to be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi starting September 9.

UAE, who are placed in Group A along side India, Oman and Pakistan, will face India in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10.

They then will take on Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 15 and then face Pakistan in their last group game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 17.

The top two teams in each group will progress to Super Four stage which will commence from September 21.

UAE are currently playing in the Tri-Nation Series that also involves Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In the two matches they have played so far, the UAE put on a brave fight but failed to take the matches to the end having lost them closely.

They take on Pakistan today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today and will meet Afghanistan tomorrow at the same venue.

Squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst), Naveed Ahmad (fielding coach), Darshan Singh (Side-Armer) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).

UAE Group matches:

September 10: UAE v India, Dubai, 6:30pm

September 15: UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi, 4pm

September 17: UAE v Pakistan, Dubai, 6:30pm

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
UAEcricketAsia Cup

