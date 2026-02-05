UAE take on New Zealand in the opener on February 10 in Chennai
Dubai: The UAE will open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on February 10 in Chennai, with captain Muhammad Waseem expressing confidence and optimism ahead of the tournament.
Waseem said the team is riding high after extensive preparation and believes their hard work will show on the world stage. “The way we have worked hard, you will see it in the T20 World Cup,” he said.
The UAE will also face Canada on February 13, Afghanistan on February 16, and conclude their Group D fixtures against South Africa on February 18. A total of 20 teams overall competing in the tournament to be held across India and Sri Lanka with strong representation from Associate nations. “We will try our best to make our fans feel proud in this big event,” Waseem added.
The skipper believes the UAE squad has the talent to surprise. “We have very good talent across the UAE. You saw in the ILT20 how some of our bowlers and batsmen performed. I hope two or three players will really announce themselves in the World Cup and make a mark.
“We learned so many things from the ILT20. It’s a big league with top players, and playing alongside them helps us improve. After the ILT20, we worked very hard and had a long training camp of nearly a month to prepare for this event,” he added.
Leading the team at the World Cup, Waseem said, is the proudest moment of his career. “Captaining the team in the World Cup is a huge achievement for me. I will try my best to lead from the front.”
On team balance, Waseem highlighted the blend of youth and experience. “We have a good combination. The young players bring energy and excitement, and as seniors we will support them, make them comfortable, and use our experience to help the team perform.”
The UAE recently played a two-match T20 series against Ireland, losing both games before flying to India.
Reflecting on his own performances and the team’s batting collapses after his dismissal, Waseem acknowledged areas for improvement. “We are lagging a bit in the middle overs as a batting unit, but we are working on it and will be better prepared going into the World Cup,” he said.
However, head coach Lal Chand Rajput said the defeats against Ireland did not dent the team’s morale. Rajput echoed the captain’s confidence, saying the squad is physically and mentally ready for the challenge. “They have played in the Asia Cup and know how tough it is to face big teams. Mentally, they are prepared. The key is believing in yourself, staying positive, and sticking to the basics,” he said.
“It was disappointing to lose [Ireland series], but with the World Cup around the corner, we experimented with combinations to understand what works best for us in the tournament.”
