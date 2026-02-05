The skipper believes the UAE squad has the talent to surprise. “We have very good talent across the UAE. You saw in the ILT20 how some of our bowlers and batsmen performed. I hope two or three players will really announce themselves in the World Cup and make a mark.

The UAE will also face Canada on February 13, Afghanistan on February 16, and conclude their Group D fixtures against South Africa on February 18. A total of 20 teams overall competing in the tournament to be held across India and Sri Lanka with strong representation from Associate nations. “We will try our best to make our fans feel proud in this big event,” Waseem added.

However, head coach Lal Chand Rajput said the defeats against Ireland did not dent the team’s morale. Rajput echoed the captain’s confidence, saying the squad is physically and mentally ready for the challenge. “They have played in the Asia Cup and know how tough it is to face big teams. Mentally, they are prepared. The key is believing in yourself, staying positive, and sticking to the basics,” he said.

Reflecting on his own performances and the team’s batting collapses after his dismissal, Waseem acknowledged areas for improvement. “We are lagging a bit in the middle overs as a batting unit, but we are working on it and will be better prepared going into the World Cup,” he said.

