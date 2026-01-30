Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE at 2026 T20 World Cup

The UAE begin their Group D campaign against New Zealand on February 10. They will then face Canada on February 13, Afghanistan on February 16 and South Africa on February 18. All group matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

As part of their build-up, the UAE are playing a two-match T20 international series against Ireland. They will then take on Nepal and Italy in warm-up matches on February 3 and 6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It will be the UAE’s third appearance at the T20 World Cup, following earlier outings in 2014 and 2022, where they exited at the group stage.

Waseem, who has led the team for the past three years, has captained the UAE in 66 of his 92 international matches.

Muhammad Waseem has been named captain of the UAE’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

