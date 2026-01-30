GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE at 2026 T20 World Cup

UAE name 15-member squad for tournament in India and Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Muhammad Waseem
Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem has been named captain of the UAE’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Waseem, who has led the team for the past three years, has captained the UAE in 66 of his 92 international matches.

It will be the UAE’s third appearance at the T20 World Cup, following earlier outings in 2014 and 2022, where they exited at the group stage.

As part of their build-up, the UAE are playing a two-match T20 international series against Ireland. They will then take on Nepal and Italy in warm-up matches on February 3 and 6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The UAE begin their Group D campaign against New Zealand on February 10. They will then face Canada on February 13, Afghanistan on February 16 and South Africa on February 18. All group matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The coaching staff is led by head coach Lalchand Rajput. Former Pakistan fast bowler Yasir Arafat has joined as bowling coach, while Zimbabwe’s Stanley Chioza will oversee fielding duties.

Squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan and Simranjeet Singh.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupUAEcricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy at The Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that begins tomorrow in UAE and Oman.

ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to relocate matches

2m read
T20 World Cup Trophy

Will Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup?

2m read
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma doubtful for T20 World Cup after surgery

2m read
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

2m read