Ahead of Asia Cup, UAE cricket get a big endorsement from Robin Uthappa

Former Indian opener feels country has talent and potential to be among Top 10

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
UAE have been making rapid strides in Twenty20 cricket and skipper Muhammad Waseem feels the team are on the right track.
ECB

Sharjah: With the Asia Cup around the corner, UAE’s cricket team is entering the marquee event with renewed confidence. Skipper Muhammad Waseem and veteran Asif Khan’s recent performances and former India international Robin Uthappa’s endorsement — that the team has the potential to become a top-10 T20 side in the world — underline a positive trajectory for UAE cricket.

The UAE may have lost both their matches in the ongoing Tri-Series in Sharjah, but they were competitive throughout. Waseem’s blistering 67 off 37 balls against Afghanistan kept the hosts in the hunt, highlighting the team’s ability to challenge top sides. Across recent years, UAE have recorded impressive wins against Test nations such as New Zealand and Afghanistan, along with a series triumph over Bangladesh, proving they can match established teams on their day.

While the team continues to learn from experience, Waseem stressed that confidence remains high. “At one stage it felt like we could chase this down, but the lack of experience showed in the middle overs,” he said. “We are learning from these matches. The more we play against strong teams, the better our players will get. The confidence is still there, and Inshallah we will come back stronger.”

Bowling continues to worry UAE

Bowling, however, continues to be an area for improvement. “We did not bowl well in the last ten overs, gave away so many runs. We were going well after 8-9 overs in the chase, but losing two wickets — myself and Asif Khan — meant we surely lose the game,” Waseem admitted.

“I am not happy with my work because I could not finish the game. We will learn from today as well, look at where we are giving away boundaries, and hopefully work on it. Always we are giving runs in the last ten overs. Today as well, we will take the positives and then look at where we are giving away boundaries and hopefully work on it.”

Former India international Robin Uthappa also praised UAE cricket’s growth and potential. “UAE has the talent and diversity to become a force to reckon with,” he said. “I genuinely believe they have the potential to be among the top 10 white-ball playing nations in the world. The progress over the last few years is clear, and it’s only a matter of time before results follow.”

With Pakistan already through to the September 7 final after winning their opening two matches, UAE face a tough path in the Tri-Series. But both Waseem and Uthappa agree that every outing is helping the team gain invaluable experience. Waseem believes the exposure to strong opposition, combined with the team’s growing skillset and mindset, will stand them in good stead for the Asia Cup.

In the Asia Cup, UAE begin their campaign against India in Dubai on September 10, face Oman in the second game in Abu Dhabi on September 15 before completing their league assignment against Pakistan on September 17.

For UAE cricket, the broader message is clear: defeats are part of the learning curve, but the trajectory is upward. With talent, determination, and the backing of experienced mentors, the hosts are gradually building the foundation to compete consistently at the top level and potentially emerge as a force to reckon with in world T20 cricket.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.
