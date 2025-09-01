UAE, Afghanistan teams to honour earthquake victims before Sharjah T20I

A minute silence to precede Tri-Series match as quake kills over 800 in eastern provinces
Sharjah: The UAE and Afghanistan cricket teams will pay tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan before their T20I Tri-Series clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.
“The Emirates Cricket Board has joined the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in offering sympathies and condolences, with a one-minute silence to be observed before the start of the match,” a statement said on Monday.
The ACB said its leadership, players and staff were deeply saddened by the tragedy and stood in solidarity with the affected families, particularly in the worst-hit province of Kunar. It also appealed to businessmen, traders and citizens to extend support to those in need.
“In this time of immense grief, we consider ourselves united with all our people,” the ACB said, describing the disaster as a “great calamity” and praying for protection from further misfortunes.
According to Afghanistan’s interior ministry, at least 800 people have been killed and more than 2,500 injured after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pakistan border late on Sunday night.
The quake, which struck at 11:47pm at a depth of just eight kilometres, flattened several villages in Kunar province and caused significant damage in neighbouring Nangarhar province.
“Rescue operations are still underway, and several villages have been completely destroyed,” health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said, warning that the toll was expected to rise as search and medical teams reached remote areas.
Officials confirmed that at least 610 people were killed and 1,300 injured in Kunar, with 12 deaths and 255 injuries reported in Nangarhar. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, leaving families without shelter.
The tragedy has cast a sombre shadow over the cricket series, with players and fans set to pause in remembrance before play begins in Sharjah.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox