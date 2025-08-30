GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Pakistan players console Rashid Khan in Sharjah after brother’s passing

Shaheen Afridi consoles Rashid Khan in viral clip, Fakhar Zaman also offers support

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Emotional moment: Pakistan team supports Rashid Khan following family loss
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan suffered a personal loss last week as his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari, passed away. Rashid, who reportedly has three brothers, was visibly emotional as he received condolences from fellow cricketers.

Pakistan team offers condolences

After the tri-series opener in Sharjah, Pakistan national cricket team players met Rashid on the field to offer prayers and support. In a viral social media video, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen consoling Rashid, with Fakhar Zaman also offering comfort.

Afghanistan cricket team shares sympathy

Several Afghanistan players expressed their condolences on X. Ibrahim Zadran wrote: "Saddened to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan's elder brother Haji Abdul Halim. An elder brother is like a father to the family… My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family."


Former player Asghar Afghan added:"May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Paradise (Jannat al-Firdaus) and bestow patience upon their esteemed family. Ameen."

Tri-series opener: Pakistan outclasses Afghanistan

On the field, Pakistan dominated Afghanistan by 39 runs in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, just over a week before the Asia Cup. The Men in Green posted 182 runs, powered by captain Salman Ali Agha’s 36-ball 53.

Rashid Khan’s performance

Despite his personal loss, Rashid delivered an economical bowling spell of 4-0-26-1. He later contributed with the bat, scoring 16-ball 39 including five sixes. Other Afghan scorers included Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38), Sediqullah Atal (23), and Darwish Rasooli (21).

Key moments in the match

Afghanistan were jolted early when Ibrahim Zadran (9) was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s inswinging yorker. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf starred with 4 wickets while Shaheen, Mohammad Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem took two wickets each, securing a 39-run victory.

With inputs from Agencies

