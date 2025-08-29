GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Afghanistan bank on experience for Sharjah showdown against Pakistan

Rashid Khan stresses maturity and balance as tri-series begins today

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan remains guarded, vowing 200% effort ahead of tri-series clash with Pakistan.
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan remains guarded, vowing 200% effort ahead of tri-series clash with Pakistan.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Afghanistan’s rise as a force in Twenty20 cricket has often been defined by their bowlers, but ahead of today’s tri-series opener against Pakistan in Sharjah (7pm UAE), captain Rashid Khan underlined how the batting unit’s growth has turned them into a more rounded outfit.

Over the past four years, Afghanistan have transformed from a side that relied heavily on spin to one capable of matching the best in high-pressure chases. Their run to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup earlier this summer in the USA and Caribbean, where they defeated New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh, was built on that balance. Rashid made it clear that experience across departments is now their biggest strength.

“Why we have done well in ICC events is that the batters have taken responsibility,” Rashid said. “Earlier we were not closing games, but now the batting group has stepped up and that has made a big difference. Once that responsibility was taken, we started getting the right results.”

A perfect blend of youth and experience

That sense of maturity runs through the squad. Rashid himself, along with seasoned campaigners like Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, have been exposed to elite competition through franchise leagues across the world. Younger names such as Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai have benefited from that culture, giving Afghanistan a line-up that blends youth with experience.

Rashid also pushed back on suggestions that Afghanistan might start as favourites in Sharjah against a Pakistan side in transition. “There are no favourites in Twenty20 cricket,” he said. “One or two players can change the game on the day. Our target is only to play the best cricket possible and put in 200 per cent effort. The results will take care of themselves.”

The message was clear — Afghanistan’s progress has come from focusing on process rather than expectation. Yet, there is no hiding from the excitement this fixture brings. Both teams enjoy massive fan bases in the UAE, and Sharjah is expected to see a full house of passionate supporters. The atmosphere will add to the contest, though Rashid urged that the game should be seen as an opportunity for unity.

Bringing together people

“This game brings people together, nations together,” he said. “Everyone should come, support their teams, and enjoy the cricket. That is the most important thing.”

Afghanistan’s consistency in ICC tournaments has already shown they can challenge the established order. Today’s clash against Pakistan offers another chance to measure their readiness ahead of the Asia Cup, with experienced hands giving them confidence that they can start the tri-series on the front foot.

A.K.S. Satish
A.K.S. SatishSports Editor
From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketSharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz having a light moment during a practice session at ICC Academy Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan, Afghanistan eye sharp start in tri-series

2m read
From left: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Salman Agha (Pakistan) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) during the unveiling of the tri-series trophy at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday.

UAE skipper Waseem: Confident but not overconfident

3m read
UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem talks to Strength and Conditioning coach Azharuddin Qureshi during a practice session at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai.

UAE begin Asia Cup preparations with tri-series test

2m read
Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan will miss the Twenty20 series against India, which begins in Mohali on Thursday.

Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan against Pakistan, UAE

2m read