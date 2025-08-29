Afghanistan bank on experience for Sharjah showdown against Pakistan

Over the past four years, Afghanistan have transformed from a side that relied heavily on spin to one capable of matching the best in high-pressure chases. Their run to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup earlier this summer in the USA and Caribbean, where they defeated New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh, was built on that balance. Rashid made it clear that experience across departments is now their biggest strength.

“Why we have done well in ICC events is that the batters have taken responsibility,” Rashid said. “Earlier we were not closing games, but now the batting group has stepped up and that has made a big difference. Once that responsibility was taken, we started getting the right results.”

That sense of maturity runs through the squad. Rashid himself, along with seasoned campaigners like Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, have been exposed to elite competition through franchise leagues across the world. Younger names such as Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai have benefited from that culture, giving Afghanistan a line-up that blends youth with experience.

Rashid also pushed back on suggestions that Afghanistan might start as favourites in Sharjah against a Pakistan side in transition. “There are no favourites in Twenty20 cricket,” he said. “One or two players can change the game on the day. Our target is only to play the best cricket possible and put in 200 per cent effort. The results will take care of themselves.”

The message was clear — Afghanistan’s progress has come from focusing on process rather than expectation. Yet, there is no hiding from the excitement this fixture brings. Both teams enjoy massive fan bases in the UAE, and Sharjah is expected to see a full house of passionate supporters. The atmosphere will add to the contest, though Rashid urged that the game should be seen as an opportunity for unity.

Afghanistan’s consistency in ICC tournaments has already shown they can challenge the established order. Today’s clash against Pakistan offers another chance to measure their readiness ahead of the Asia Cup, with experienced hands giving them confidence that they can start the tri-series on the front foot.

