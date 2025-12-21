GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

UAE to host inaugural Afghanistan Premier League next year

Inaugural season of the revived tournament is expected to feature five teams

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE to host inaugural Afghanistan Premier League next year

Dubai: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the launch of a franchise-based T20 competition, the Afghanistan Premier League (APL). The inaugural season of the revived tournament is expected to feature five teams and is likely to be staged in the UAE in October 2026.

The ACB previously introduced the APL in 2018, when a single season was held with five teams. That edition attracted several international stars, including Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Shahid Afridi. However, the league was subsequently discontinued due to issues surrounding player payments and concerns over the competition’s integrity.

According to the ACB, the player draft for the new APL is expected to take place in June or July 2026. In a press release, the board stated that the inaugural season would include five city-based franchises, combining Afghanistan’s leading national players with prominent overseas professionals and emerging domestic talent.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf described the APL as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket. “The Afghanistan Premier League represents a meaningful step forward in our cricketing journey,” he said. “It creates new opportunities for our players, inspires the next generation, and showcases Afghanistan cricket on a global platform. We believe the APL will play an important role in the growth and unity of the game, both at home and abroad.”

As part of the launch event, the ACB unveiled the official APL logo, calling it a symbol of ambition and a new chapter for cricket in the country. Souvenirs were exchanged between the board, its partners, players and invited guests to mark the occasion.

The ACB added that the next phase of preparations will focus on finalising franchise identities, confirming commercial partners, and advancing the player auction or draft process. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will continue to host its domestic T20 competition, the Shpageeza Cricket League, which features five teams and is held annually during July and August.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcricketAfghanistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Captains during the pre-tournament press conference.

Will India-Pakistan clash see another handshake row?

1m read
Captains from all six franchises with the trophy ahead of the tournament.

DP World ILT20 returns for another exciting chapter

3m read
Gavaskar, Ashwin back coach Gambhir after whitewash

Gavaskar, Ashwin back coach Gambhir after whitewash

3m read
Yayin Rai to lead UAE at ACC Premier Cup U19 in Ajman

Yayin Rai to lead UAE at ACC Premier Cup U19 in Ajman

1m read