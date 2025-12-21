UAE to host inaugural Afghanistan Premier League next year

Inaugural season of the revived tournament is expected to feature five teams
Dubai: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the launch of a franchise-based T20 competition, the Afghanistan Premier League (APL). The inaugural season of the revived tournament is expected to feature five teams and is likely to be staged in the UAE in October 2026.
The ACB previously introduced the APL in 2018, when a single season was held with five teams. That edition attracted several international stars, including Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Shahid Afridi. However, the league was subsequently discontinued due to issues surrounding player payments and concerns over the competition’s integrity.
According to the ACB, the player draft for the new APL is expected to take place in June or July 2026. In a press release, the board stated that the inaugural season would include five city-based franchises, combining Afghanistan’s leading national players with prominent overseas professionals and emerging domestic talent.
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf described the APL as a significant milestone for Afghan cricket. “The Afghanistan Premier League represents a meaningful step forward in our cricketing journey,” he said. “It creates new opportunities for our players, inspires the next generation, and showcases Afghanistan cricket on a global platform. We believe the APL will play an important role in the growth and unity of the game, both at home and abroad.”
As part of the launch event, the ACB unveiled the official APL logo, calling it a symbol of ambition and a new chapter for cricket in the country. Souvenirs were exchanged between the board, its partners, players and invited guests to mark the occasion.
The ACB added that the next phase of preparations will focus on finalising franchise identities, confirming commercial partners, and advancing the player auction or draft process. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will continue to host its domestic T20 competition, the Shpageeza Cricket League, which features five teams and is held annually during July and August.
