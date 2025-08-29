Skipper Salman Agha’s half-century took Pakistan to a defendable total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs. Once the ball was in Afridi’s hand, Pakistan’s intent was clear. The left-arm spearhead struck with a searing yorker that uprooted Ibrahim Zadran’s stumps, underlining his return to rhythm and menace. With the pitch offering carry and bounce, Afridi kept the Afghan openers unsettled and finished with two wickets in a fiery spell.

Sharjah: When Pakistan’s fast bowlers find rhythm, few teams can withstand the storm. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf combined to devastating effect in Sharjah on Friday night, using pace and bounce to dismantle Afghanistan and send a loud message to their Asia Cup rivals. The experienced attack set up a commanding 39-run victory in the opening match of the Twenty20 tri-series.

The game flipped dramatically after the drinks break. Rauf, who had leaked 12 runs in his opening over, returned with a vengeance. Bowling with raw pace and clever variations, he delivered a two-wicket maiden that derailed Afghanistan’s chase. Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem struck soon after, and three wickets in the space of five deliveries left Afghanistan reeling.

Afghanistan threatened briefly at 85 for two after 10 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz showing glimpses of form. But his predictable attempt to keep working Mohammad Nawaz to the leg side proved fatal when the spinner cleverly targeted the base of leg and middle stump to bowl him.

From a position of strength, they crumbled to 99 for seven by the 15th over. Pakistan’s bowlers adjusted their lengths brilliantly, dragging them shorter and mixing in slower deliveries to exploit the bounce. Afghanistan could muster only 14 runs in a five-over stretch while losing five wickets — a collapse that effectively ended the contest.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, began brightly but stumbled when Saim Ayub fell soon after the powerplay. Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal in the very next over deepened the trouble, but skipper Salman Agha, who remained unbeaten on 53, stood tall under pressure. He rotated the strike smartly, targeting his favoured zones between square leg and midwicket, and pieced together crucial stands with Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

