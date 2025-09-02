Suryakumar Yadav back in nets as he gears up for Asia Cup return

Now, fully fit, he is set to return to competitive cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. India open their campaign a day later against the UAE, and much will rest on Suryakumar’s fearless batting as the Men in Blue look to start their tournament on a commanding note.

Since assuming the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar has scored 258 runs in 15 matches. While those numbers appear modest, his IPL 2025 campaign told a different story. Turning out for the Mumbai Indians, he emerged as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 717 runs from 16 innings at a remarkable average of 65.18 and a blistering strike rate of over 167. His tally included five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out — a performance that underlined his consistency and dominance.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.