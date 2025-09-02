Suryakumar Yadav back in nets as he gears up for Asia Cup return

34-year-old displays his full range of shots, sending a strong signal of readiness
Dubai: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is back in action and looked in good nick during a recent net session, where he effortlessly dispatched bowlers with trademark flair. From elegant sweeps to towering lofted strokes, the 34-year-old displayed his full range of shots, sending a strong signal of readiness ahead of his much-anticipated comeback.
Since assuming the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar has scored 258 runs in 15 matches. While those numbers appear modest, his IPL 2025 campaign told a different story. Turning out for the Mumbai Indians, he emerged as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 717 runs from 16 innings at a remarkable average of 65.18 and a blistering strike rate of over 167. His tally included five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out — a performance that underlined his consistency and dominance.
Following the conclusion of IPL 2025 in June, Suryakumar underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. Upon returning home, he continued his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.
Now, fully fit, he is set to return to competitive cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. India open their campaign a day later against the UAE, and much will rest on Suryakumar’s fearless batting as the Men in Blue look to start their tournament on a commanding note.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox