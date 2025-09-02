GOLD/FOREX
Suryakumar Yadav back in nets as he gears up for Asia Cup return

34-year-old displays his full range of shots, sending a strong signal of readiness

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Since assuming the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar has scored 258 runs in 15 matches.
AFP

Dubai: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is back in action and looked in good nick during a recent net session, where he effortlessly dispatched bowlers with trademark flair. From elegant sweeps to towering lofted strokes, the 34-year-old displayed his full range of shots, sending a strong signal of readiness ahead of his much-anticipated comeback.

Since assuming the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar has scored 258 runs in 15 matches. While those numbers appear modest, his IPL 2025 campaign told a different story. Turning out for the Mumbai Indians, he emerged as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, amassing 717 runs from 16 innings at a remarkable average of 65.18 and a blistering strike rate of over 167. His tally included five half-centuries, with a highest score of 73 not out — a performance that underlined his consistency and dominance.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025 in June, Suryakumar underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. Upon returning home, he continued his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

Now, fully fit, he is set to return to competitive cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. India open their campaign a day later against the UAE, and much will rest on Suryakumar’s fearless batting as the Men in Blue look to start their tournament on a commanding note.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
