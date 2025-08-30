Sharjah: Pakistan have chosen to take one step at a time in their Asia Cup build-up, but their performance in the tri-series opener on Friday suggested the bigger picture is firmly in mind. Led by Haris Rauf’s four-wicket burst and Shaheen Afridi’s incisive new-ball spell, the Green Shirts brushed aside Afghanistan with a commanding display that reinforced the value of their experienced pace attack.

Rauf, who finished with figures of 4 for 22, made it clear after the game that Pakistan were not treating the tri-series as a mere warm-up. “Any match, any tournament or any series is very important. There’s always pressure in international cricket and you can’t take any game lightly,” he said. “We are given plans and we try to execute them. That’s our responsibility.”

The measured tone fits with Pakistan’s approach: staying focused on immediate tasks while quietly building towards the marquee clash against India in the Asia Cup group stage. When the two sides last met in the Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year, India cruised to victory with Virat Kohli leading the Men in Blue with an unbeaten century in the 50-over format. But Pakistan have tasted landmark wins over their rivals, including in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and in the last Asia Cup. Those results, combined with early acclimatisation in the UAE this time, have given the squad confidence that they are moving in the right direction.

The decision to arrive in Dubai ahead of schedule has already paid off. The players looked settled in the conditions, managed their recovery well in the heat, and played as a unit without committing basic errors. That cohesion was visible throughout Friday’s match: Salman Agha’s composed half-century steadied the batting after early losses, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf provided late acceleration, and the bowlers hunted as a pack.

Afridi set the tone with a trademark yorker to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran, and Rauf’s fiery two-wicket maiden after the break swung momentum decisively. Sufiyan Muqeem and Nawaz applied further pressure, ensuring Afghanistan’s promising start — 85 for two in the 10th over — dissolved into a collapse of five wickets for just 14 runs. Only Rashid Khan’s defiant 39 kept the scoreboard moving before Rauf ended his resistance.

Afghanistan had entered the contest as favourites, but they struggled to get their act together under sustained pressure. Pakistan, in contrast, looked sharper, hungrier and better prepared for the battles ahead. In a telling moment, when Rashid threatened to lead a fightback, Afridi walked up from short third man to offer Rauf a piece of advice — two balls later, the pacer struck to remove the Afghan skipper.

For Rauf, the formula is simple: clarity of role and respect for the team’s plans. “My role is clear — to come in, take responsibility and try to break partnerships whenever the team needs me,” he said. “Whoever is captain, we respect him, we respect his plans, and our job is to execute them.”

Pakistan’s victory was more than just a winning start to the tri-series; it was a statement that they are pacing themselves smartly. With India looming in the Asia Cup and the rivalry certain to dominate headlines, the Green Shirts have shown that by focusing on each step, they are giving themselves the best chance to peak when it matters most.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.