Tigers sweep Netherlands 2-0 to extend winning run
Bangladesh captain Litton Kumar Das believes his side is well prepared for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, set to begin in the UAE on September 9, after sealing a 2-0 series win over the Netherlands.
The victory marked Bangladesh’s third straight T20I series win, following earlier triumphs against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Before the Netherlands series, the squad went through an intensive fitness camp in Dhaka, followed by a skill-based camp in Sylhet. Litton credited the preparation for the team’s recent success.
“I believe we are well prepared for the Asia Cup,” Litton told local media after the series. “The camp we did was not just for this series. It was to make sure we are ready for the Asia Cup as well.”
He praised the Sylhet camp in particular, saying: “I have never seen such a good camp. Fitness can be done in Mirpur too, but the kind of practice we wanted was only possible in Sylhet. Overall, this journey has been really good for us.”
The skipper stressed the value of match experience over training. “Practice is important, but what matters more is how much you can deliver in games. Playing matches improves you and builds game sense,” Litton told Cricbuzz on Thursday.
While pleased with most players, Litton admitted not everyone got equal opportunities. “Whoever played delivered well. Only Saifuddin couldn’t contribute much, but overall the team did well.”
Litton highlighted the strong top-order as a positive sign ahead of the Asia Cup. “Of course, it would have been better if more batters got a chance, but the important thing is we won both games convincingly. That shows the top order is in good touch.”
He added: “In the Asia Cup, there will be days when everyone has to bat. But right now, it shows we’re in a good place.”
Bangladesh will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11.
