GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das says Bangladesh ready after Netherlands sweep

Tigers sweep Netherlands 2-0 to extend winning run

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during the second 20I against Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 1, 2025.
Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during the second 20I against Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 1, 2025.
AFP

Bangladesh captain Litton Kumar Das believes his side is well prepared for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, set to begin in the UAE on September 9, after sealing a 2-0 series win over the Netherlands.

The victory marked Bangladesh’s third straight T20I series win, following earlier triumphs against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Strong preparation

Before the Netherlands series, the squad went through an intensive fitness camp in Dhaka, followed by a skill-based camp in Sylhet. Litton credited the preparation for the team’s recent success.

“I believe we are well prepared for the Asia Cup,” Litton told local media after the series. “The camp we did was not just for this series. It was to make sure we are ready for the Asia Cup as well.”

He praised the Sylhet camp in particular, saying: “I have never seen such a good camp. Fitness can be done in Mirpur too, but the kind of practice we wanted was only possible in Sylhet. Overall, this journey has been really good for us.”

Match practice key for progress

The skipper stressed the value of match experience over training. “Practice is important, but what matters more is how much you can deliver in games. Playing matches improves you and builds game sense,” Litton told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

While pleased with most players, Litton admitted not everyone got equal opportunities. “Whoever played delivered well. Only Saifuddin couldn’t contribute much, but overall the team did well.”

Top order in good form

Litton highlighted the strong top-order as a positive sign ahead of the Asia Cup. “Of course, it would have been better if more batters got a chance, but the important thing is we won both games convincingly. That shows the top order is in good touch.”

He added: “In the Asia Cup, there will be days when everyone has to bat. But right now, it shows we’re in a good place.”

Bangladesh will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcricketBangladeshAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Since assuming the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar has scored 258 runs in 15 matches.

SKY back in nets as he gears up for Asia Cup return

2m read
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill (right) during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in February. The Asian giants could once again face each other three times during the Asia Cup 2025 to be hosted in UAE.

Buy India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets for Dh475

2m read
Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 1, 2025.

Easy win for Bangladesh over Netherlands in second T20I

1m read
UAE players celebrate after winning the third match of the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The hosts will face Pakistan and Afghanistan at the same venue later this month.

UAE to host Pakistan and Afghanistan in Tri-Series

3m read