Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar backs Kuldeep Yadav for no. 8 spot in India’s playing XI

The legendary batter explains why India may prefer Kuldeep over extra batter

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that team India could prefer left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at number eight for the upcoming Men’s T20 Asia Cup instead of extending the batting line-up.

India, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, have picked a balanced squad for the tournament, but the number eight slot remains a key decision ahead of their first Group A clash against hosts UAE in Dubai on September 10.

Bowling depth over batting cushion

Speaking at a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the 2025 Asia Cup, Gavaskar suggested India may go with six bowling options, even if it means compromising on batting depth.

“My feeling is they might look to go with Axar Patel at seven and not extend the batting to eight. Kuldeep could come in at eight, followed by the three fast bowlers at nine, ten and eleven. That gives India four fast bowlers including Hardik Pandya, plus two spinners. Having six bowlers is always good because if one has a bad day, you can fall back on someone else,” Gavaskar said.

He added that the team may avoid an extra batter at eight and instead bring in a bowler capable of making an impact, which could hand Kuldeep an opportunity.

Kuldeep’s last T20I appearance

Kuldeep has not played a T20 international since featuring in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup final triumph over South Africa in Barbados. His variations, however, make him a strong contender for a middle-order bowling role.

With Axar Patel already a certainty and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also in contention, Gavaskar feels Kuldeep’s inclusion against UAE may depend on the opposition’s batting mix.

“I think it will depend a great deal on what kind of batters the opposition has. If UAE field more left-handers, Kuldeep becomes valuable. But Varun could pip him for the first match,” Gavaskar noted.

Possible spin-heavy combination

The former India captain also hinted at the possibility of India playing three spinners together.

“They could even go in with Varun, Kuldeep and Axar as the spin trio, supported by two new-ball bowlers and Hardik Pandya as the third seam option. That still gives them six bowlers, which is a healthy balance,” he explained.

Key for World Cup preparation

Gavaskar stressed that the Asia Cup will serve as a crucial testing ground for India before their T20 World Cup title defence at home in 2026.

“It will probably be about who can be the finisher for them. Right now, there are options like Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma. They will need to narrow it down to two or three,” he said.

Another focus area, Gavaskar pointed out, is death bowling. “Jasprit Bumrah will obviously bowl two of the last four overs. But who bowls the other two is a question that this tournament should help answer.”

