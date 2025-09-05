

This was the first time the squad trained together since the England Test series, which ended in a 2–2 draw last month. Key players including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma took extended batting sessions in the nets. Veteran pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh returned to T20 action after breaks.