Asia Cup 2025: India starts practice in Dubai ahead of opener vs UAE

India, in Group A, face UAE on Sept 10, Pakistan on Sept 14, and Oman on Sept 19

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Suryakumar Yadav leads India in Dubai practice for Asia Cup
@ACCMedia1/X

Dubai: The Indian cricket team began their first practice session in Dubai on Friday ahead of the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India aims to claim their second Asia Cup title in the eight-nation tournament, which starts on September 9.

Training session highlights

A video shared by ESPNcricinfo on X showed Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, bowling coach Morne Morkel, spin duo Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, and other team members entering the ICC Academy for the session.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah were seen engaged in conversation during practice.

This marks India’s first major tournament since the conclusion of their Test series against England, after a nearly month-long break.

India’s group stage fixtures

India, drawn in Group A, will open their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, and play Oman on September 19. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, beginning September 20.

Player focus and preparation


This was the first time the squad trained together since the England Test series, which ended in a 2–2 draw last month. Key players including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma took extended batting sessions in the nets. Veteran pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh returned to T20 action after breaks.

Coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and bowling coach Morne Morkel oversaw the session. Players trained in plain jerseys following Dream11’s sponsorship exit.

Team India squad – Asia Cup 2025

  • Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

  • Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

  • Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

  • Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tournament format

Eight teams are split into two groups:

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

  • Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

Each team plays three matches in the group stage. The top two from each group enter the Super Four, playing round-robin matches. The top two teams then advance to the final on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Key matches to watch

  • India vs UAE: September 10, Dubai

  • India vs Pakistan: September 14, Dubai

  • India vs Oman: September 19, Abu Dhabi

  • Super Four: September 20–26

  • Final: September 28, Dubai

Expat excitement

The tournament has generated buzz among South Asian expatriates in the UAE, with fans eager to witness India-Pakistan clashes. Ticket demand is high, reflecting both sporting interest and cultural enthusiasm.

Venue details

Matches will be played across Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE are using a tri-series in Sharjah to fine-tune combinations ahead of the main tournament, while India opted to arrive early in Dubai for acclimatisation.

