Asia Cup tickets set to go on sale as India-Pakistan clash drives frenzy

Dubai: The countdown to the Asia Cup has already begun off the field — at ticket counters and online portals. With the India—Pakistan clash in Dubai looming on September 14, fans are on edge, refreshing screens and preparing for what promises to be a scramble when sales open in the next two days.

“The sale of tickets is expected to be opened in two days,” said a source close to the Asia Cup. Demand is expected to peak instantly for the India—Pakistan encounter, which traditionally sells out within hours, while other fixtures are also expected to draw strong support from expatriate communities in the UAE.

The announcement has already triggered excitement among Indian and Pakistan fans across the UAE and other parts of the world. For many, securing a ticket is about more than just a match — it is about being part of an experience that blends sport, identity, and a grand occasion.

The ticket announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty over India’s participation. Following days of speculation and political debate in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union Sports Ministry confirmed that while bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains suspended, India has no objection to competing against them in multilateral tournaments.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have begun their preparations in Dubai, arriving a week ahead of the tri-series involving hosts UAE and Afghanistan, which begins in Sharjah on Friday. The young Pakistan team, led by Salman Agha, has undergone significant changes, with former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sidelined. Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Salman Mirza return, while opener Fakhar Zaman strengthens the batting order. Senior figures within the camp have stressed the importance of backing youngsters, while also highlighting the squad’s unity and preparation for one of cricket’s most high-pressure occasions.

For hosts UAE, the Asia Cup offers a chance to showcase their growth on the international stage. Under head coach Lalchand Rajput, the team has focused heavily on fitness and preparation, targeting upsets against more established teams. The tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan will serve as crucial match practice before they open their campaign against India on September 10.

Beyond the high-profile India—Pakistan duel, the Asia Cup brings together eight teams — including Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Oman — in a celebration of Asian cricket. With political uncertainties cleared, squads finalised, and preparations underway, the focus is now firmly on the cricket — and the race among fans to secure their place in the stands.

