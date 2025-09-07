GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Tri-Series helped UAE prepare well for Asia Cup: Coach Lalchand Rajput

UAE will open their campaign against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 10

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.
UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Coach Lalchand Rajput believes the UAE are well-prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup after showing encouraging performances in the recent Tri-Nation Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Although the UAE lost all four of their matches, Rajput pointed out several positives, noting that the team pushed both Pakistan and Afghanistan in close encounters.

“I’m really happy with the way the team is shaping up ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rajput said after UAE narrowly lost to Afghanistan by just four runs on Friday. “It was a close contest. If you look at it, in all four games against Pakistan and Afghanistan, the boys showed great fight but just couldn’t cross the finish line. That’s a good sign and it will keep the team’s confidence high going into the Asia Cup.”

Big draw

The UAE, drawn in Group A alongside India, Oman, and Pakistan, will open their campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. They will then face Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 15 before taking on Pakistan back in Dubai on September 17.

Rajput stressed that the squad’s preparations over the past month, with a strong emphasis on fitness, will serve them well. “I’m confident the team will carry these positives into the Asia Cup and maybe even upset some of the big teams,” he said. “Training is one thing, but in matches we need to execute. Coming from Mumbai cricket, where we’ve won the Ranji Trophy 42 times, I know the value of a winning mentality — that’s something I want to instill in this UAE team.”

The coach also praised the board for organising the Tri-Series as preparation, saying it gave players valuable experience and belief. “Many boys benefitted from the series. Now, we just need more consistency to start converting performances into wins,” Rajput added.

Star opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE’s 17-member squad in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Rajput lauded the form of Waseem and fellow veteran Asif Ali but also challenged senior players to take greater responsibility. “Waseem and Asif have been excellent, but senior players need to step up and finish games. That’s what’s missing right now — one senior must take charge and see it through,” he said.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE have been making rapid strides in Twenty20 cricket and skipper Muhammad Waseem feels the team are on the right track.

UAE team get a big endorsement from Robin Uthappa

3m read
From left: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Salman Agha (Pakistan) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) during the unveiling of the tri-series trophy at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday.

UAE skipper Waseem: Confident but not overconfident

3m read
UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem talks to Strength and Conditioning coach Azharuddin Qureshi during a practice session at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai.

UAE begin Asia Cup preparations with tri-series test

2m read
UAE players and staff discuss the plan ahead of the fielding practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

UAE eye shock wins over India and Pakistan in Asia Cup

3m read