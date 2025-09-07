Tri-Series helped UAE prepare well for Asia Cup: Coach Lalchand Rajput

“I’m really happy with the way the team is shaping up ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rajput said after UAE narrowly lost to Afghanistan by just four runs on Friday. “It was a close contest. If you look at it, in all four games against Pakistan and Afghanistan, the boys showed great fight but just couldn’t cross the finish line. That’s a good sign and it will keep the team’s confidence high going into the Asia Cup.”

Star opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE’s 17-member squad in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Rajput lauded the form of Waseem and fellow veteran Asif Ali but also challenged senior players to take greater responsibility. “Waseem and Asif have been excellent, but senior players need to step up and finish games. That’s what’s missing right now — one senior must take charge and see it through,” he said.

Rajput stressed that the squad’s preparations over the past month, with a strong emphasis on fitness, will serve them well. “I’m confident the team will carry these positives into the Asia Cup and maybe even upset some of the big teams,” he said. “Training is one thing, but in matches we need to execute. Coming from Mumbai cricket, where we’ve won the Ranji Trophy 42 times, I know the value of a winning mentality — that’s something I want to instill in this UAE team.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.