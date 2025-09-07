Tri-Series helped UAE prepare well for Asia Cup: Coach Lalchand Rajput

UAE will open their campaign against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 10
Dubai: Coach Lalchand Rajput believes the UAE are well-prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup after showing encouraging performances in the recent Tri-Nation Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Although the UAE lost all four of their matches, Rajput pointed out several positives, noting that the team pushed both Pakistan and Afghanistan in close encounters.
“I’m really happy with the way the team is shaping up ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rajput said after UAE narrowly lost to Afghanistan by just four runs on Friday. “It was a close contest. If you look at it, in all four games against Pakistan and Afghanistan, the boys showed great fight but just couldn’t cross the finish line. That’s a good sign and it will keep the team’s confidence high going into the Asia Cup.”
The UAE, drawn in Group A alongside India, Oman, and Pakistan, will open their campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. They will then face Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 15 before taking on Pakistan back in Dubai on September 17.
Rajput stressed that the squad’s preparations over the past month, with a strong emphasis on fitness, will serve them well. “I’m confident the team will carry these positives into the Asia Cup and maybe even upset some of the big teams,” he said. “Training is one thing, but in matches we need to execute. Coming from Mumbai cricket, where we’ve won the Ranji Trophy 42 times, I know the value of a winning mentality — that’s something I want to instill in this UAE team.”
The coach also praised the board for organising the Tri-Series as preparation, saying it gave players valuable experience and belief. “Many boys benefitted from the series. Now, we just need more consistency to start converting performances into wins,” Rajput added.
Star opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE’s 17-member squad in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Rajput lauded the form of Waseem and fellow veteran Asif Ali but also challenged senior players to take greater responsibility. “Waseem and Asif have been excellent, but senior players need to step up and finish games. That’s what’s missing right now — one senior must take charge and see it through,” he said.
