Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has urged players and fans to remain “disciplined and not cross the line” when emotions run high in Dubai .

The two teams are in the same group this time, raising the possibility of as many as three encounters, including in the Super Four stage and the final on September 28.

Dubai: The Asia Cup returns on Tuesday with a blockbuster India - Pakistan clash set to be the highlight of the tournament in the UAE .The neighbours meet in Dubai on September 14.

Pakistan face a setback with the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both left out of the T20 squad after a poor run of form. Their omission could leave Pakistan vulnerable against India’s experienced line-up.

The last meeting between the two sides was in Dubai in February during the 50-over Champions Trophy, when India beat Pakistan by six wickets before going on to lift the trophy.

Defending champions India come in with strong form and a dominant record over Pakistan in T20 internationals, winning 10 of their 13 meetings. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are widely tipped to retain the title.

Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The top two from each group will progress to the Super Four round before the final in Dubai on September 28.

Five full members of the Asian Cricket Council – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – qualified automatically. They are joined by Hong Kong, Oman and hosts UAE, who booked their spots through the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.