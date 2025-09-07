The sides last met in Dubai in February’s 50-over Champions Trophy
The eight-team Twenty20 event opens with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012, meeting only in multinational tournaments on neutral venues due to political tensions.
The two teams are in the same group this time, raising the possibility of as many as three encounters, including in the Super Four stage and the final on September 28.
Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has urged players and fans to remain “disciplined and not cross the line” when emotions run high in Dubai.
Defending champions India come in with strong form and a dominant record over Pakistan in T20 internationals, winning 10 of their 13 meetings. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are widely tipped to retain the title.
The last meeting between the two sides was in Dubai in February during the 50-over Champions Trophy, when India beat Pakistan by six wickets before going on to lift the trophy.
Pakistan face a setback with the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both left out of the T20 squad after a poor run of form. Their omission could leave Pakistan vulnerable against India’s experienced line-up.
Five full members of the Asian Cricket Council – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – qualified automatically. They are joined by Hong Kong, Oman and hosts UAE, who booked their spots through the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.
Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The top two from each group will progress to the Super Four round before the final in Dubai on September 28.
– With inputs from AFP
