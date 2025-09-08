Asia Cup 2025: We need to get cracking, Afghanistan coach Trott says

Afghanistan had started the Tri-Series strongly, beating the UAE twice before overpowering Pakistan in the group stage. Trott highlighted the importance of learning from the final, particularly Afghanistan’s struggles when chasing on spin-friendly wickets. “No team really managed to chase in Sharjah, and while that’s not an excuse, it was valuable experience. Finals are different pressure, and we need to get better at chasing when the ball is turning. We’ve done it before, but this time the batters didn’t quite pick the right options.”

Trott, however, dismissed concerns about Afghanistan’s ability to handle pressure in big matches. “The more the boys play in finals and high-pressure games, the more comfortable they’ll get at crossing the line. We’ve done it before in bilateral series. Pakistan played well in the final, we didn’t—but we know what needs improving. I’m fully confident heading into the Asia Cup. We’ll address it calmly and keep building.”

“We’ll have to see what the pitch is like before naming the XI. The balance of our side often depends on conditions, so it’s about making sure we get those things right to be at our best.”

