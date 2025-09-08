“As Team India steps onto the Asia Cup stage under the dynamic leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, we see a blend of tenacity and experience steering the side. Surya’s ability to inspire through innovative batting and captaincy complements the other members of the squad. This team symbolises the future of Indian cricket — diverse, versatile and combative. The Asia Cup offers them a platform not only to defend India’s supremacy but to lay the foundation for a new era of dominance in T20 cricket,” Gavaskar said.