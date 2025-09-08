India open their campaign vs UAE on Sept. 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan on Sept. 14
Dubai: Legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have voiced strong support for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian squad ahead of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, which gets underway on Tuesday in the UAE.
In a statement released by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster, Gavaskar said Suryakumar’s creativity with the bat and leadership qualities made him the ideal figure to guide a new-look Indian side.
“As Team India steps onto the Asia Cup stage under the dynamic leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, we see a blend of tenacity and experience steering the side. Surya’s ability to inspire through innovative batting and captaincy complements the other members of the squad. This team symbolises the future of Indian cricket — diverse, versatile and combative. The Asia Cup offers them a platform not only to defend India’s supremacy but to lay the foundation for a new era of dominance in T20 cricket,” Gavaskar said.
India head into the tournament on the back of a 4-1 home T20I series win against England in January, their last assignment in the format. Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri said the squad strikes the right balance between youth and experience.
“With Surya leading from the front and Shubman Gill mastering youthful leadership as vice-captain, this team has the perfect mix of experience and potential. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya bring proven international class, while youngsters such as Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana add spark and depth. The Asia Cup will be the crucible where their mettle is tested, and I believe this team, under Surya’s calm yet aggressive captaincy, will rise to the occasion and set new benchmarks,” Shastri said.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will see eight teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong — compete for continental glory in the lead-up to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
India open their Group A campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
