Pakistan enter the competition with confidence after clinching the Tri-Series title against Afghanistan and the UAE. They sealed the trophy with a dominant 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final, extending their strong run under new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has thrown his weight behind the national team ahead of the Asia Cup , urging fans and pundits to hold off criticism until the tournament ends.

Since Hesson’s appointment in May, Pakistan have won 10 of their 14 T20 internationals, striking a balance between emerging players and experienced campaigners. The squad has been praised for its fearless, attacking approach.

“Let’s believe in our boys, coaches and selectors. Criticism can wait — right now they deserve our full trust and support.”

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket. Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his coaching staff, we’ve already won 10 of 14 T20 matches,” Naqvi posted on X.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.