The Pakistan squad has been praised for its fearless, attacking approach
Pakistan enter the competition with confidence after clinching the Tri-Series title against Afghanistan and the UAE. They sealed the trophy with a dominant 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final, extending their strong run under new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.
Since Hesson’s appointment in May, Pakistan have won 10 of their 14 T20 internationals, striking a balance between emerging players and experienced campaigners. The squad has been praised for its fearless, attacking approach.
“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket. Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his coaching staff, we’ve already won 10 of 14 T20 matches,” Naqvi posted on X.
“Let’s believe in our boys, coaches and selectors. Criticism can wait — right now they deserve our full trust and support.”
