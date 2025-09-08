Meet the breakout star in Pakistan Super League scripting Asia Cup heroics in Sharjah
Dubai: Mohammad Nawaz’s cricket journey has all the masala of a Bollywood blockbuster — small-town boy from Rawalpindi, chasing big dreams like his seniors Shoaib Akhtar and Azhar Mahmood, only to script his own drama with PSL fireworks and that unforgettable Asia Cup night in Sharjah.
He’s tasted stardom, faced rejection, battled rivals, and still found a way to stay in the game with his all-round spark. Call it grit, call it glamour — Nawaz’s story is anything but boring. Here are 10 shocking facts about Pakistan’s most unpredictable all-rounder.
1. Rawalpindi roots
Mohammad Nawaz comes from Rawalpindi, a cricket hub that also produced legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Azhar Mahmood.
2. Junior cricket star
From the Under-16s to the Under-19s, Nawaz was a standout all-rounder, shining with both bat and ball.
3. World stage at 19
He was a regular feature in Pakistan’s squad at the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia.
4. National Cricket Academy graduate
His consistency earned him a spot in the Pakistan National Cricket Academy squad that toured the West Indies in 2008.
5. Domestic double duty
Nawaz plays for National Bank of Pakistan in first-class cricket and the Rawalpindi Rams in the domestic T20 league.
6. PSL breakthrough
He turned heads in the inaugural Pakistan Super League, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker for Quetta Gladiators.
7. Quick international debuts
Nawaz made his Asia Cup debut in 2016, then played ODIs against Ireland and Tests against the West Indies — all within the same year.
8. Fierce competition
His Test chances were limited, with Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan occupying the spotlight in spin bowling.
9. Missed the trophy, but not the action
Though he wasn’t picked for the 2017 Champions Trophy (which Pakistan won), he was still part of the ODI squad in Australia and later featured in the squad against World XI in Lahore.
10. Global leagues calling
Benoni Zalmi snapped him up in the Global T20 League drafts — proof that Nawaz’s all-round skills are in demand beyond Pakistan.
