From Asmavia to Nawaz: Pakistan’s fabulous five T20 hat-trick stars

Nawaz shines with historic hat-trick as Pakistan crush Afghanistan in Sharjah tri-series
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His brilliant spell of 5 for 19 bundled out Afghanistan for just 66 runs, giving Pakistan a commanding 75-run victory.
Nawaz’s hat-trick came across two overs. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off successive deliveries, and then sent Afghan captain Ibrahim Zadran back with the first ball of his next over. The triple strike lifted the Sharjah crowd and sealed Nawaz’s reputation as a match-winner.
Hat-tricks are rare in T20 cricket, but Pakistan has now produced five across men’s and women’s internationals. Asmavia Iqbal was the first to stun England at Loughborough in 2012. Three years later, Sana Mir achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Among the men, Faheem Ashraf was the first to claim a T20I hat-trick, against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017–18. Mohammad Hasnain followed in Lahore in 2019–20, also against Sri Lanka, becoming one of the youngest to do so. Now, Nawaz has joined this elite list in 2025, becoming the first Pakistani male spinner to take a T20I hat-trick.
These rare moments highlight the depth and versatility of Pakistan’s bowling attack. From seamers like Faheem and Hasnain to the spin brilliance of Nawaz, Pakistan continues to produce bowlers capable of turning matches in just a few deliveries. Nawaz’s achievement not only secured a series win but also underlined the importance of spin in Pakistan’s T20 success.
Asmavia Iqbal became the first Pakistani to take a T20I hat-trick. She achieved the feat against England at Loughborough in 2012, making history in women’s cricket.
Former captain Sana Mir joined the elite list in 2015. She claimed her hat-trick against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, once again proving the strength of Pakistan’s women cricketers.
Faheem Ashraf was the first Pakistani man to register a T20I hat-trick. He achieved this against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi during the 2017–18 season, announcing himself as a key all-rounder.
The young pacer Mohammad Hasnain followed with his hat-trick against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2019–20. At the time, he was one of the youngest bowlers in the world to take a T20I hat-trick.
Mohammad Nawaz became the first Pakistani male spinner to claim a T20I hat-trick. He struck against Afghanistan in the tri-series final at Sharjah in 2025, finishing with a five-wicket haul.
These five names reflect Pakistan’s rich bowling tradition, with both pacers and spinners leaving a lasting mark in the shortest format of the game.
