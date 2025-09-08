From Asmavia to Nawaz: Pakistan’s fabulous five T20 hat-trick stars

These rare moments highlight the depth and versatility of Pakistan’s bowling attack. From seamers like Faheem and Hasnain to the spin brilliance of Nawaz, Pakistan continues to produce bowlers capable of turning matches in just a few deliveries. Nawaz’s achievement not only secured a series win but also underlined the importance of spin in Pakistan’s T20 success.

Hat-tricks are rare in T20 cricket, but Pakistan has now produced five across men’s and women’s internationals. Asmavia Iqbal was the first to stun England at Loughborough in 2012. Three years later, Sana Mir achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Among the men, Faheem Ashraf was the first to claim a T20I hat-trick, against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017–18. Mohammad Hasnain followed in Lahore in 2019–20, also against Sri Lanka, becoming one of the youngest to do so. Now, Nawaz has joined this elite list in 2025, becoming the first Pakistani male spinner to take a T20I hat-trick.

