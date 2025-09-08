GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

From Asmavia to Nawaz: Pakistan’s fabulous five T20 hat-trick stars

Nawaz shines with historic hat-trick as Pakistan crush Afghanistan in Sharjah tri-series

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His brilliant spell of 5 for 19 bundled out Afghanistan for just 66 runs, giving Pakistan a commanding 75-run victory.

Nawaz’s hat-trick came across two overs. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off successive deliveries, and then sent Afghan captain Ibrahim Zadran back with the first ball of his next over. The triple strike lifted the Sharjah crowd and sealed Nawaz’s reputation as a match-winner.

Hat-tricks are rare in T20 cricket, but Pakistan has now produced five across men’s and women’s internationals. Asmavia Iqbal was the first to stun England at Loughborough in 2012. Three years later, Sana Mir achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Among the men, Faheem Ashraf was the first to claim a T20I hat-trick, against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017–18. Mohammad Hasnain followed in Lahore in 2019–20, also against Sri Lanka, becoming one of the youngest to do so. Now, Nawaz has joined this elite list in 2025, becoming the first Pakistani male spinner to take a T20I hat-trick.

These rare moments highlight the depth and versatility of Pakistan’s bowling attack. From seamers like Faheem and Hasnain to the spin brilliance of Nawaz, Pakistan continues to produce bowlers capable of turning matches in just a few deliveries. Nawaz’s achievement not only secured a series win but also underlined the importance of spin in Pakistan’s T20 success.

Asmavia Iqbal became the first Pakistani to take a T20I hat-trick. She achieved the feat against England at Loughborough in 2012, making history in women’s cricket.

Former captain Sana Mir joined the elite list in 2015. She claimed her hat-trick against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, once again proving the strength of Pakistan’s women cricketers.

Faheem Ashraf was the first Pakistani man to register a T20I hat-trick. He achieved this against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi during the 2017–18 season, announcing himself as a key all-rounder.

The young pacer Mohammad Hasnain followed with his hat-trick against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2019–20. At the time, he was one of the youngest bowlers in the world to take a T20I hat-trick.

Mohammad Nawaz became the first Pakistani male spinner to claim a T20I hat-trick. He struck against Afghanistan in the tri-series final at Sharjah in 2025, finishing with a five-wicket haul.

These five names reflect Pakistan’s rich bowling tradition, with both pacers and spinners leaving a lasting mark in the shortest format of the game.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan’s man-of-the-moment Mohammad Nawaz

Meet Pakistan’s epic all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz

2m read
Pakistan's team reacts after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Sharjah on September 2, 2025.

Pakistan to host first T20 tri-series in November

1m read
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's two-wicket maiden in his second spell turned the match on its head against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan pacers breathe fire to crush Afghanistan

3m read
Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz having a light moment during a practice session at ICC Academy Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan, Afghanistan eye sharp start in tri-series

2m read