Sri Lanka win as Afghanistan knocked out of Asia Cup

In the match, Nabi played a sensational knock, hammering 60 off just 22 balls to propel Afghanistan to 169/8 in a must-win contest. With his side reeling at 137/7 after 19 overs, he turned the tide in dramatic fashion by smashing five sixes in the final over bowled by Dunith Wellalage. He brought up his half-century in just 20 balls — the fastest T20I fifty by an Afghan batter, breaking his own record (shared previously with Gulbadin Naib).

Despite the loss, Afghanistan had reason to celebrate a personal milestone as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi made history by becoming the first Afghan player to score 6,000 international runs across all formats. He now has 6,057 runs from 315 international appearances, including two centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 101.11. His tally includes 33 runs in Tests, 3,667 in ODIs, and 2,357 in T20Is. Nabi is Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer in T20Is and ranks second in ODIs.

