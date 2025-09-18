Sri Lanka win as Afghanistan knocked out of Asia Cup

Bangladesh will join the Lions in Super Four along with India and Pakistan
Dubai: Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing to the Asia Cup Super Four stage were dashed after a disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a target of 170 with eight balls to spare, sealing the top spot in Group B with three consecutive wins.
Kusal Mendis led the charge with a superb 74 off 52 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries. Kamindu Mendis added late momentum, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 13 balls to take his team home.
Despite the loss, Afghanistan had reason to celebrate a personal milestone as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi made history by becoming the first Afghan player to score 6,000 international runs across all formats. He now has 6,057 runs from 315 international appearances, including two centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 101.11. His tally includes 33 runs in Tests, 3,667 in ODIs, and 2,357 in T20Is. Nabi is Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer in T20Is and ranks second in ODIs.
In the match, Nabi played a sensational knock, hammering 60 off just 22 balls to propel Afghanistan to 169/8 in a must-win contest. With his side reeling at 137/7 after 19 overs, he turned the tide in dramatic fashion by smashing five sixes in the final over bowled by Dunith Wellalage. He brought up his half-century in just 20 balls — the fastest T20I fifty by an Afghan batter, breaking his own record (shared previously with Gulbadin Naib).
For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Thushara starred with the ball, returning figures of 4 for 18.
Earlier in the day, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat in a high-stakes clash.
With India and Pakistan already through to the Super Four from Group A, the competition in Group B was intense, with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh vying for the two remaining spots. Sri Lanka’s victory ensures their progression, while Afghanistan bow out despite their spirited performance.
