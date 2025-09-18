GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Sri Lanka win as Afghanistan knocked out of Asia Cup

Bangladesh will join the Lions in Super Four along with India and Pakistan

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his captain Charith Asalanka looks on during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his captain Charith Asalanka looks on during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing to the Asia Cup Super Four stage were dashed after a disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a target of 170 with eight balls to spare, sealing the top spot in Group B with three consecutive wins.

Kusal Mendis led the charge with a superb 74 off 52 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries. Kamindu Mendis added late momentum, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 13 balls to take his team home.

Despite the loss, Afghanistan had reason to celebrate a personal milestone as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi made history by becoming the first Afghan player to score 6,000 international runs across all formats. He now has 6,057 runs from 315 international appearances, including two centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 101.11. His tally includes 33 runs in Tests, 3,667 in ODIs, and 2,357 in T20Is. Nabi is Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer in T20Is and ranks second in ODIs.

In the match, Nabi played a sensational knock, hammering 60 off just 22 balls to propel Afghanistan to 169/8 in a must-win contest. With his side reeling at 137/7 after 19 overs, he turned the tide in dramatic fashion by smashing five sixes in the final over bowled by Dunith Wellalage. He brought up his half-century in just 20 balls — the fastest T20I fifty by an Afghan batter, breaking his own record (shared previously with Gulbadin Naib).

For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Thushara starred with the ball, returning figures of 4 for 18.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat in a high-stakes clash.

With India and Pakistan already through to the Super Four from Group A, the competition in Group B was intense, with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh vying for the two remaining spots. Sri Lanka’s victory ensures their progression, while Afghanistan bow out despite their spirited performance.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketAsia CupAfghanistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan — live scoreboard

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan — live scoreboard

1m read
Bangladesh's Jaker Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025: Who survives the 'Group of Death'?

3m read
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain bats during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka highlights

1m read
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s fabulous five bowlers: T20 hat-trick stars

3m read