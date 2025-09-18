GOLD/FOREX
UAE’s Junaid Siddique tops bowlers chart after new Asia Cup record

UAE pacer not only broke his own previous best but also surpassed India's Bhuvneshwar

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
UAE's Junaid Siddique (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025.
Dubai: Junaid Siddique delivered a standout performance for the UAE, claiming four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. His impressive haul not only rattled the Pakistani batting line-up but also propelled him to the top of the wicket-takers’ chart in this edition of the tournament, with nine wickets to his name. He currently leads ahead of India’s Kuldeep Yadav, who has seven wickets from two matches.

“Junaid is our main bowler — our most senior player,” UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said. “He was exceptional today, just like in the last game. I’m very happy with our bowling unit. The way we’ve bowled and adapted is impressive. Junaid, Simranjeet, and [Muhammad] Rohid are all doing a great job, and I believe this momentum will help us in the upcoming matches.”

Junaid set the tone early, removing Saim Ayub for a two-ball duck in the very first over. He then dismissed Ayub’s opening partner, Sahibzada Farhan, for 5 runs off 12 balls in the third over. His third breakthrough came in the 17th over when he sent Mohammad Nawaz back for just 4 runs. Junaid completed his four-wicket haul by clean bowling Mohammad Haris (18 off 14) in the 19th over.

With figures of 4/18 from his four overs, Junaid not only broke his own previous best of 4/23 but also surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/26 against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, setting a new record for the best bowling figures against Pakistan in Asia Cup T20Is.

This marked Junaid’s second consecutive four-wicket haul in the 2025 Asia Cup, making him only the second bowler in Asia Cup T20I history — after Bhuvneshwar Kumar — to take multiple four-fers in the tournament.

Supporting Junaid’s efforts, spinner Simranjeet Singh also made a significant impact, claiming 3 wickets for 26 runs in his four-over spell, further strengthening UAE’s bowling dominance on the day.

