Asia Cup: Pakistan need to shut out the noise against UAE

Pakistan’s cause has not been helped by all the noise surrounding their match against India. The events leading up to and following the game must have been very annoying for the cricketers who are trying their utmost to make it to the Super Four. Coach Mike Hesson clearly has a job on his hands in keeping the players away from matters they really have no control over. It may actually be a good thing that they decided to skip the scheduled pre-match press conference yesterday and instead focused on their scheduled practice. They have a few issues to iron out and shutting out the noise is definitely a good starting point.