Asia Cup: Pakistan need to shut out the noise against UAE

For UAE, a make-or-break match against a formidable side is a chance to make history
The dust has barely settled on Pakistan’s seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India and the fallout from that eventful encounter continues to make headlines. While there may not have been any handshakes at the end of that match, Salman Ali Agha’s side will be hoping there are no goodbyes either when they take on UAE in a do-or-die battle in Dubai. With Oman out of the reckoning and India having already qualified for the Super Four, Pakistan can ill afford to let external factors distract them as they look to join their neighbours from Group A.
As for UAE, this is their biggest game of the year by far. There were moments in the recent tri-series when they had the upper-hand against Pakistan in both their matches. Those losses would have shown them what they need to do and Muhammad Waseem’s side will come out all guns blazing today. They will be buoyed by the 42-run win against Oman which gives them momentum heading into the all-important tie against Pakistan.
Here are the key factors that could shape this crucial encounter…
Pakistan’s cause has not been helped by all the noise surrounding their match against India. The events leading up to and following the game must have been very annoying for the cricketers who are trying their utmost to make it to the Super Four. Coach Mike Hesson clearly has a job on his hands in keeping the players away from matters they really have no control over. It may actually be a good thing that they decided to skip the scheduled pre-match press conference yesterday and instead focused on their scheduled practice. They have a few issues to iron out and shutting out the noise is definitely a good starting point.
For UAE, this is what they have been playing for – a make-or-break match against a formidable side with a chance to make history. Coached by former India batter and India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning manager Lalchand Rajput, who obviously knows a thing or two about big occasions, UAE will be desperate to make this one count. As Rajput put it: “We know where we stand. We've faced them before. Now, it's just one good performance — and I believe this team is capable of doing just that. If we make it to the Super Four, it will be a huge achievement for us.”
UAE openers Alishan Shafaru and Waseem laid a strong foundation against Oman with a fluent 88-run stand, setting the stage for UAE's imposing total of 172 for 5. Their aggressive approach in the Powerplay put pressure on their opponents early on. The attacking duo will be hoping to make the first six overs count against Pakistan, although, facing the likes of left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and the spinning quartet will be a different ball game altogether.
As for Pakistan, they need their batsmen to come good, as barring Mohammad Haris against Oman and Sahibzada Farhan against India, none of the other batters have really played to their potential. Afridi, for his part, has done more with the bat than he has with the ball for which he has been picked in the first place. He seems to have momentarily forgotten the art of making early inroads and Pakistan will be hoping he conjures up the kind of magic that has made him a household name.
Expect a high-pressure contest under lights.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox