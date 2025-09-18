Asia Cup: ‘Group of Death’ set to come alive with a final twist

The very fact that Sri Lanka are almost as good as through to the Super Four could lull them into a false sense of security. They will want to keep their winning run going to try and finish on top of the group and needless to stay, all Bangladeshi cricket fans will be rooting for them both in Abu Dhabi and around the world. The Lions didn’t quite have things their own way in their opener against minnows Hong Kong, but managed to up their game against Bangladesh, signs that the six-time Asia Cup and ‘defending T20 Asia Cup’ champions are peaking at the right time.