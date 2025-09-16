Asia Cup: Bangladesh in battle for survival against rampaging Afghanistan

It’s hardly surprising that The Tigers were thereafter mauled by The Lions after managing just 139 runs in their remaining 18 overs. Prior to huffing and puffing their way to victory against Hong Kong in their opener, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had said: “Our first target is to win the match. Net run rate will be at the back of our minds, but we’ll have to assess the situation on the day. We don’t want to risk too much. Winning comes first. If conditions allow, then we can think about bigger margins.”