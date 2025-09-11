GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Asia Cup: Bangladesh secure comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong

Bangladesh reach the target of 144 in just 17.4 overs

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh's players celebrate after the dismissal of Hong Kong's captain Yasim Murtaza (R) during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025.
Bangladesh's players celebrate after the dismissal of Hong Kong's captain Yasim Murtaza (R) during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Bangladesh put on a matured performance to defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets in an Asia Cup Group B match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 144 to win, Bangladesh were never troubled as skipper Liton Das (59), Towhid Hridoy (35 not out) comfortably took their team past the total in 17.4 overs.

Earlier, exceptional bowling restricted the Hong Kong Cricket Team to a total of 143 runs for seven wickets in their 20 overs.

The Hong Kong side didn't have the start that they wanted as they lost the wicket of Anshuman (4) when the team score was just seven runs. He was dismissed by right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed in the second over of the innings.

Following the opener's dismissal, right-hand batter Babar Hayat (14) came out to bat. At the score of 30 in the fifth over, Hayat was sent back to the pavillion on the bowling of right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

After Hayat's wicket, right-hand batter Nizakat Khan came in the middle to bat. The Hong Kong Cricket Team touched the 50-run mark on the second ball of the ninth over as Zeeshan Ali slammed a six on the bowling of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

At the score of 71, Hong Kong lost their third wicket as Zeeshan Ali (30) was sent back to the dressing room on the bowling of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. After the fall of the third wicket, captain Yasmin Murtaza came to bat for his side.

The Hong Kong side completed the 100-run mark on the penultimate ball of the 15th over as Murtaza smashed a six on the bowling of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

At the score of 117 in the 18th over, Murtaza was dismissed through a run-out, which was done by Rishad Hossain (fielder) and Mustafizur Rehman (bowler).

In the 19th over at a score of 134, Rishad Hossain dismissed two Hong Kong batters on the last two balls of the over; first it was Nizakat Khan (42), and then it was Kinchit Shah (0).

On the second ball of the 20th over, Taskin Ahmed dismissed Aizaz Khan (5). In the last over, a total of nine runs were scored, which took the Hong Kong side to a total of 143/7 in their 20 overs.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, and Rishad Hossain all claimed two wickets each.

With inputs from ANI

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Asia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong vs Bangladesh live updates

1m read
Hong Kong's Babar Hayat plays a shot during match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Asia Cup: Bruised HK brace for more mauling by Tigers

3m read
Afghanistan's players celebrate after winning the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Key moments from Afghanistan’s win

2m read
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in action during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.

Asia Cup: Afghanistan kick off campaign with easy win

1m read