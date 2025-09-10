GOLD/FOREX
5 AI platforms predict Asia Cup 2025: ChatGPT says India vs Afghanistan final

Results reveal fascinating consistencies, notable variations across different AI systems

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma during a training session ahead of their first Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International cricket stadium.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: With the Asia Cup 2025 currently under way in the UAE, we decided to conduct an interesting experiment: asking multiple leading AI platforms to predict the tournament outcome. The results revealed both fascinating consistencies and notable variations across different AI systems.

The unanimous choice: India are champions

Remarkably, all five AI platforms we consulted (ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Google's Gemini, and Grok) unanimously predicted India to win the tournament. This consensus likely reflects India's status as defending champions, their consistent performance in Asian cricket tournaments, and their strong squad depth.

It is also important to note that AI predictions aren't static. The same platform can generate different predictions according to the prompts used. However, let us take a fun look at the outcomes we received when we prompted them with the same question.

Note: The information provided by AI should be used for informational purposes only. AI predictions are based on statistical analysis of historical data and are not guaranteed to be 100% accurate.

