Don’t make it a big issue: Kapil Dev urges focus on cricket ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Former captain says government will handle politics, players should focus only on cricket

Balaram Menon
Dubai: Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev has called for calm ahead of the high-profile India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, urging fans and players not to turn it into a larger issue.

The build-up to the September 14 clash has once again reignited debate over whether India and Pakistan should play cricket, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained that its hands are tied by government policy, which allows participation in multinational tournaments but bars bilateral series with Pakistan.

Kapil Dev, speaking to reporters on Thursday, advised players to remain focused on their game. “Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing — there’s no need to say anything else. Don’t make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs,” he said.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012–13. Since then, political tensions and security concerns have confined their meetings to ICC and ACC tournaments.

India are the official host of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which began on September 9. But given the strained relations, neither side plays on the other’s soil, with the UAE once again stepping in as the neutral venue. Matches are being held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Balaram Menon
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
UAEcricketPakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

