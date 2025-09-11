Salman accompanied the squad but was seen with a bandage around his neck and avoided strenuous activity. While teammates went through stretching drills, warm-ups and a light football game, the skipper stayed away from exercises that could worsen his discomfort.

Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped most of his team’s training session at the ICC Academy on Wednesday evening after suffering a neck spasm, just days before their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 encounter against India.

The team management remains confident that Salman will recover in time and be available for Pakistan’s Asia Cup fixtures, including the much-anticipated clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media manager, the injury is only a minor spasm and not a serious concern. He said Salman’s absence from training was purely precautionary and confirmed that the captain is expected to rejoin full practice shortly.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.