GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha misses training with neck spasm ahead of India clash

PCB says injury is minor and skipper is expected to resume practice ahead of Sunday’s game

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped most of his team’s training session at the ICC Academy on Wednesday evening after suffering a neck spasm, just days before their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 encounter against India.

Salman accompanied the squad but was seen with a bandage around his neck and avoided strenuous activity. While teammates went through stretching drills, warm-ups and a light football game, the skipper stayed away from exercises that could worsen his discomfort.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media manager, the injury is only a minor spasm and not a serious concern. He said Salman’s absence from training was purely precautionary and confirmed that the captain is expected to rejoin full practice shortly.

The team management remains confident that Salman will recover in time and be available for Pakistan’s Asia Cup fixtures, including the much-anticipated clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcricketPakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India captain Surya Kumar Yadav (from right), Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan and Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha during the Asia Cup captain’s press conference on Tuesday.

Things are falling in place for Pakistan: captain Agha

2m read
Asia Cup 2025 in T20 format offers key prep for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Asia Cup: Afghanistan eye rebound against Hong Kong

3m read
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's two-wicket maiden in his second spell turned the match on its head against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan pacers breathe fire to crush Afghanistan

3m read
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi discussing the areas to bowl with bowling coach Ashley Noffke.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan prepare for India showdown

3m read