PCB says injury is minor and skipper is expected to resume practice ahead of Sunday’s game
Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped most of his team’s training session at the ICC Academy on Wednesday evening after suffering a neck spasm, just days before their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 encounter against India.
Salman accompanied the squad but was seen with a bandage around his neck and avoided strenuous activity. While teammates went through stretching drills, warm-ups and a light football game, the skipper stayed away from exercises that could worsen his discomfort.
According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media manager, the injury is only a minor spasm and not a serious concern. He said Salman’s absence from training was purely precautionary and confirmed that the captain is expected to rejoin full practice shortly.
The team management remains confident that Salman will recover in time and be available for Pakistan’s Asia Cup fixtures, including the much-anticipated clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.
