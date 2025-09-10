Kamran Akmal says fans need to 'show a big heart' ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster clash

India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 10
Dubai: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal hopes that fans will remain calm and show a big heart ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 10.
"I hope fans show a big heart and come together to enjoy the full match," Akmal told Telecom Asia Sport. "It should be an atmosphere like in the past. I request fans not to cross the line, whether they are from Pakistan or India. They must make the match successful so that matches betweeen these two countries continue in the future,” he added.
Akmal said aggression in the sport is always there as long as it is done within limits. “Aggression is the beauty of an India-Pakistan match. How to take that aggression is the key. Respect should be there. Players will have to remember cricket is a gentleman’s game. If they keep that in mind, I am sure Sunday’s match will be fun.”
Former Pakistan fast bowler said it will be a fine contest despite India having the favourites tag. “Indian team looks strong, but in T20 cricket, one good batting or bowling performance can turn the match,” Gul told Geo News.
He said Pakistan have the capacity to spring a surprise on the back of their bowling. “All the major tournaments Pakistan has won have come through the bowlers. So we can expect a fine contest," he added.
