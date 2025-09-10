Kamran Akmal says fans need to 'show a big heart' ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster clash

Akmal said aggression in the sport is always there as long as it is done within limits. “Aggression is the beauty of an India-Pakistan match. How to take that aggression is the key. Respect should be there. Players will have to remember cricket is a gentleman’s game. If they keep that in mind, I am sure Sunday’s match will be fun.”

"I hope fans show a big heart and come together to enjoy the full match," Akmal told Telecom Asia Sport. "It should be an atmosphere like in the past. I request fans not to cross the line, whether they are from Pakistan or India. They must make the match successful so that matches betweeen these two countries continue in the future,” he added.

