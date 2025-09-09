Asia Cup 2025: Without aggression you can't play the sport, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav says

Defending champions will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on Wednesday in Dubai
Dubai: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav believes that controlled aggression will be the key to India’s success in the upcoming Asia Cup. Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Yadav emphasised that intensity is non-negotiable in modern cricket. “Aggression is always there on the field, and without it, I don’t think you can play this sport,” Yadav said. “I am very excited to take the field and lead this side.”
The tournament gets under way today in Abu Dhabi, with the opening clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on Wednesday in Dubai.
While India haven’t played in this format since February, Yadav downplayed concerns about rustiness. “Yes, as a team, we played a T20I series in January and February. The boys also had a full IPL season. Of course, we haven’t played together since June, but the preparation has been solid. Let’s see how things unfold tomorrow,” the skipper explained.
Team India assembled in the UAE at the start of September, training at the ICC Academy to sharpen their skills ahead of the continental showpiece. Their opening fixture against the UAE will mark their first white-ball appearance since the Champions Trophy final in March.
The big-ticket encounter of the group stage will come on Sunday, when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a high-voltage clash in Dubai.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, meanwhile, highlighted the individuality of his players’ approaches.
“Every player is unique in how they play the game. You don’t need to tell anyone how to approach the field. If someone wants to be aggressive, they’re welcome to. If another prefers to stay calm, that’s their strength,” Agha said.
The Asia Cup final will be staged in Dubai on September 28, where the continent’s best will battle for supremacy.
