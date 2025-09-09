Asia Cup 2025: Without aggression you can't play the sport, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav says

Dubai: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav believes that controlled aggression will be the key to India’s success in the upcoming Asia Cup. Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Yadav emphasised that intensity is non-negotiable in modern cricket. “Aggression is always there on the field, and without it, I don’t think you can play this sport,” Yadav said. “I am very excited to take the field and lead this side.”

“Every player is unique in how they play the game. You don’t need to tell anyone how to approach the field. If someone wants to be aggressive, they’re welcome to. If another prefers to stay calm, that’s their strength,” Agha said.

While India haven’t played in this format since February, Yadav downplayed concerns about rustiness. “Yes, as a team, we played a T20I series in January and February. The boys also had a full IPL season. Of course, we haven’t played together since June, but the preparation has been solid. Let’s see how things unfold tomorrow,” the skipper explained.

