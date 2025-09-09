Asia Cup: Indian cricket team gear up with intense nets in Dubai

India fine-tune strategies in Dubai as Asia Cup 2025 title defense begins.
The Indian cricket team hit the nets in the UAE ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener against the hosts on Wednesday. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions are preparing with a dual focus — retaining their continental crown and fine-tuning combinations for the Twenty20 World Cup they will co-host next year. Although India is the official host for this edition, Asian Cricket Council guidelines require the tournament to be played at a neutral venue when scheduled for India or Pakistan, making the UAE the chosen stage once again. Fans are eagerly awaiting another spirited Indian campaign.
