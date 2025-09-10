Asia Cup 2025: Samson saga headlines David vs Goliath clash

The UAE, coached by former India batter Lalchand Rajput, who incidentally was also India’s coach during their 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, are participating in the tournament for the first time since 2016. They boast of some serious talent that includes Captain Muhammad Waseem, power-hitter Asif Khan, and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Haider Ali among others. The side had a fairly decent tri-series at home, running Afghanistan close in one match and avoiding big defeats in others. Waseem was in imperious form, scoring 163 runs in four matches at 40.75 and a strike rate of 158.25, finishing as the second-highest run-getter, and with the best average. Khan’s four matches produced 125 runs at a blistering strike rate of 176.05. Among bowlers, Ali took 6 wickets at a decent economy rate. But, as impressive as these stats are, they are unlikely to have caused the formidable Indians any sleepless nights.