The 30-year-old joins the 17-man squad led by Charith Asalanka, who will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi . Liyanage, seen as a reliable white-ball player, has featured in 28 ODIs, scoring 824 runs, along with three T20I appearances. His last outing in the shortest format came in February 2022 against India in Dharamsala.

The squad also welcomes back star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Both Hasaranga and Liyanage have already linked up with the team in Dubai ahead of their shift to Abu Dhabi for the group stage.

Liyanage’s selection follows a strong ODI series in Zimbabwe, where he struck an unbeaten 70 and 19 to help secure a 2-0 series win. His inclusion adds depth to Sri Lanka’s seam-bowling all-rounder options, supporting the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

