Janith Liyanage returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025 after three-year T20I gap

Hasaranga also returns from injury as Liyanage joins 17-man squad led by Charith Asalanka

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Sri Lanka have recalled middle-order batter Janith Liyanage for the upcoming Asia Cup, handing him a return to T20 internationals after three years.

The 30-year-old joins the 17-man squad led by Charith Asalanka, who will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi. Liyanage, seen as a reliable white-ball player, has featured in 28 ODIs, scoring 824 runs, along with three T20I appearances. His last outing in the shortest format came in February 2022 against India in Dharamsala.

Liyanage’s selection follows a strong ODI series in Zimbabwe, where he struck an unbeaten 70 and 19 to help secure a 2-0 series win. His inclusion adds depth to Sri Lanka’s seam-bowling all-rounder options, supporting the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

The squad also welcomes back star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Both Hasaranga and Liyanage have already linked up with the team in Dubai ahead of their shift to Abu Dhabi for the group stage.

After facing Bangladesh, Sri Lanka are scheduled to meet Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18 in Group B.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

