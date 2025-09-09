‘UAE have been playing nice brand of cricket of late and we’re excited for the challenge’
Dubai: India bowling coach Morne Morkel has stressed that the team will not underestimate any opposition in the upcoming Men’s T20 Asia Cup, insisting that the focus will be on respecting rivals while sticking to their own strengths.
India begin their Group A campaign against hosts UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by high-profile clashes against Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively.
Speaking at a press conference after India’s training session at the ICC Academy on Monday, Morkel highlighted the importance of respecting every side in the tournament.
“For sure, the UAE have come a long way with their cricket. They’ve been playing a nice brand of cricket of late and we’re excited for the challenge,” said Morkel. “We won’t be taking them lightly. We respect all opposition we play against, and that will be the same case here.”
Morkel underlined that India’s priority remains their own execution. “We know the brand and style of cricket we want to play. We’ll analyse strengths and weaknesses of opponents, but at the end of the day, what we can control is our intensity and our execution.”
Since landing in Dubai, India have been training in sweltering conditions. Morkel admitted the heat has been testing but added that the squad’s preparation has been “brilliant”.
“It’s been very hot and sweaty so far, but enjoyable. We’ve got a very exciting white-ball group and have been playing some really good cricket. The build-up has been fantastic, and I’m looking forward to the first game,” said the former South Africa fast bowler, who also had a coaching stint with Pakistan.
India’s T20I squad last played together in January when they defeated England 4-1 at home. Since then, the focus has been on sharpening skills and replicating match situations in training.
“For us, it’s about making sure that when we do the work now, we step it up and train at a certain intensity. Once you put the Indian shirt on, it’s about being ready for the battle. I’m confident the players will be ready to deliver once they cross the line,” Morkel said.
He also pointed out the unpredictability of T20 cricket. “This format brings teams closer. The key will be to quickly understand conditions and adapt to the surface. These guys have played a lot of T20 cricket and know their strengths. It’s about how quickly they can adjust and execute.”
India’s team management has been keen on developing all-rounders and part-time bowlers to give captain Suryakumar Yadav more options. Morkel said this flexibility could prove crucial in the tournament.
“For me, it’s important to see someone like Shivam Dube bowl four overs. I always push all-rounders to work on both skills. Sometimes players tend to focus on just one, but here we want to leave no stone unturned,” he explained.
Morkel added that part-timers could play a decisive role depending on conditions. “On the day, we may need someone to step up. It’s about being professional and prepared so that when Surya calls on you, you’re ready.”
Explaining the mindset required from bowlers in T20 cricket, Morkel said flexibility is key.
“As a bowler, you need to assess the situation — whether wickets are more important or squeezing dot balls. Having part-timers who can bowl a quick over gives the captain extra options and helps with combinations,” he said.
“Yes, we’ll have our frontline bowlers to attack. But developing others to contribute with the ball gives us greater depth. The more players who can take responsibility in this area, the stronger we’ll be.”
With India set to face UAE in their opening match, Morkel said the squad is eager to start on a strong note. “So far, the preparation has been spot on. Now it’s about executing well in the middle. We’re looking forward to the challenge,” he concluded.
