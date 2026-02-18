GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Who will mama Morkel be supporting in India vs South Africa clash?

Both her sons are members of the coaching teams on opposite sides

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Who will mama Morkel be supporting in India vs South Africa clash?

Dubai: One can only imagine the scenes at the Morkel household in Pretoria, when South Africa take on India in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on February 22. As Mariana Morkel sits in front of the television, no one in the world will be feeling more conflicted.

The reason?

Her elder son Albie Morkel, who represented South Africa as a player in one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is, is now the Proteas’ specialist coaching consultant for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Her younger son, Morne Morkel, who played for South Africa in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is, is the bowling coach for India in the ongoing tournament.

Talk of split loyalties.

Ahead of their match against the UAE, Albie was asked if he’s exchanged coaching notes with Morne, to which he said, “No, we don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa.”

Netizens quickly caught on to the Morkel dilemma.

A fan wrote on Facebook: “She’ll support both brothers. She’ll support Albie Morkel in the first innings and Morne Morkel in the second innings of the match!!

Another one wrote: “She’s already won … while seeing both her sons successful at the highest level.”

Needless to say, no matter who their mother supports, the brothers will secretly be hoping to win the bragging rights within the Morkel household.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

South Africa's Corbin Bosch (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Sohaib Khan during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 18, 2026.

UAE’s T20 World Cup ends with loss to South Africa

2h ago1m read
Pakistan players seen during a practice session on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of their T20 World Cup match against India.

Will rain disrupt India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash?

3m read
South Africa's David Miller (L) celebrates with captain Aiden Markram after taking a catch to dismiss Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026.

SA beat Afghanistan in double Super Over thriller

2m read
Indian and Pakistan fans togethether enjoying India vs Pakistan clash in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Sunday.

Cricket the big winner as India-Pakistan meet on Sunday

3m read