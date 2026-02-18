Who will mama Morkel be supporting in India vs South Africa clash?

Ahead of their match against the UAE, Albie was asked if he’s exchanged coaching notes with Morne, to which he said, “No, we don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa.”

Dubai: One can only imagine the scenes at the Morkel household in Pretoria, when South Africa take on India in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on February 22. As Mariana Morkel sits in front of the television, no one in the world will be feeling more conflicted.

