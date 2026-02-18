Who will mama Morkel be supporting in India vs South Africa clash?

Both her sons are members of the coaching teams on opposite sides
Dubai: One can only imagine the scenes at the Morkel household in Pretoria, when South Africa take on India in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on February 22. As Mariana Morkel sits in front of the television, no one in the world will be feeling more conflicted.
The reason?
Her elder son Albie Morkel, who represented South Africa as a player in one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is, is now the Proteas’ specialist coaching consultant for the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Her younger son, Morne Morkel, who played for South Africa in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is, is the bowling coach for India in the ongoing tournament.
Talk of split loyalties.
Ahead of their match against the UAE, Albie was asked if he’s exchanged coaching notes with Morne, to which he said, “No, we don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa.”
Netizens quickly caught on to the Morkel dilemma.
A fan wrote on Facebook: “She’ll support both brothers. She’ll support Albie Morkel in the first innings and Morne Morkel in the second innings of the match!!
Another one wrote: “She’s already won … while seeing both her sons successful at the highest level.”
Needless to say, no matter who their mother supports, the brothers will secretly be hoping to win the bragging rights within the Morkel household.