We have a challenging pool in Asia Cup, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson

Their Asia Cup campaign begins on Friday against Oman in Dubai

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's team pose with the trophy after winning the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 7, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Fresh off their Tri-Nation Series triumph, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson stressed the need for his team to adapt quickly as they gear up for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, starting Tuesday.

“Our pool is tough with Oman, UAE, and India. The challenge is to adjust swiftly and not get distracted by outside noise,” Hesson remarked.

Pakistan clinched the Tri-Nation title on Sunday with a 75-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, where Mohammad Nawaz starred with a hat-trick and a career-best five-wicket haul. Their Asia Cup campaign begins Friday against Oman.

“Beating Afghanistan in conditions that favored their spin attack gave us huge confidence,” said Hesson, who took charge as Pakistan’s white-ball coach in May. “This win is exactly what we needed heading into the Asia Cup.”

Under Hesson’s tenure, Pakistan have swept Bangladesh 3-0 at home, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to the same side, and secured a 2-1 win against West Indies in Florida. In the recent Tri-Series, they lost only once—to Afghanistan—across five games.

“The Asia Cup, with eight teams, is fantastic for Asian cricket. It’s a true test, broadens the game in the region, and gives us a chance to face teams we rarely meet,” Hesson added.

The 17th Asia Cup opens Tuesday in Abu Dhabi with Group B’s Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong.

A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work.
