Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan kick off campaign with win over Hong Kong

Rashid Khan's team defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in action during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.
Dubai: Afghanistan’s decision to bat first seemed questionable early on as they lost two wickets in quick succession. At 26 for two, opener Sediqullah Atal joined forces with the seasoned Mohammad Nabi, and together they steadied the innings with a crucial partnership.

Nabi played a brisk knock of 33 from 26 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six, before falling, but his 41-run stand with Atal provided much-needed stability. From there, Azmatullah Omarzai shifted the momentum, smashing a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, which included two boundaries and five towering sixes. Atal held firm at the other end, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 73 from 52 deliveries as Afghanistan posted a commanding 188 for six in their 20 overs.

Backed by their experienced bowling attack, Afghanistan made the total look more than sufficient. Hong Kong could muster only 93 for nine in reply, handing Afghanistan a thumping 94-run win. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib led the charge with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
