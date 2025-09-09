Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan kick off campaign with win over Hong Kong

Rashid Khan's team defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Afghanistan’s decision to bat first seemed questionable early on as they lost two wickets in quick succession. At 26 for two, opener Sediqullah Atal joined forces with the seasoned Mohammad Nabi, and together they steadied the innings with a crucial partnership.
Nabi played a brisk knock of 33 from 26 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six, before falling, but his 41-run stand with Atal provided much-needed stability. From there, Azmatullah Omarzai shifted the momentum, smashing a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, which included two boundaries and five towering sixes. Atal held firm at the other end, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 73 from 52 deliveries as Afghanistan posted a commanding 188 for six in their 20 overs.
Backed by their experienced bowling attack, Afghanistan made the total look more than sufficient. Hong Kong could muster only 93 for nine in reply, handing Afghanistan a thumping 94-run win. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib led the charge with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece.
