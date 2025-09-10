Asia Cup 2025: Highlights and moments from Afghanistan’s victory over Hong Kong

Afghanistan's players celebrate after winning the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.AFP
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in action during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025, contributing a crucial 33 runs to stabilize the Afghan innings.
Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah celebrates with teammates after dismissing Mohammad Nabi during the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. It was a key breakthrough early in the innings.
Afghan supporters cheer passionately at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong, creating an electrifying atmosphere with their vibrant colours and unwavering support.
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal (R) plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.
Hong Kong’s Kalhan Challu is run out by Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai during the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 9, 2025, in a crucial moment, shifting momentum towards Afghanistan.
Hong Kong’s Ateeq Iqbal (3R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (L) during the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 9, 2025, providing a crucial breakthrough for Hong Kong.
Afghan fans erupt in cheers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, passionately supporting their team during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong.
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.
Players of Afghanistan (L) and Hong Kong teams stand for their national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.
Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan bowls during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025.