GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: How India mastered Dubai’s tricky fielding conditions

India’s fielding coach T Dilip explains challenges of Dubai’s unique conditions

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Hardik Pandya, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during their Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
India's Hardik Pandya, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during their Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
AP

Dubai: India’s fielders have turned heads in the ongoing Asia Cup with sharp reflexes and clean catching, particularly in the high-pressure clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite the humidity and tricky lighting, the team not only held on to difficult chances but made them look effortless.

The ‘Ring of Fire’ challenge

India's fielding coach T Dilip shed light on the science behind high catching in Dubai. Speaking on the team’s official Instagram, he said the stadium’s floodlight setup, often called the “ring of fire,” creates unusual problems compared to traditional pole lights.

“One of the challenges, especially on the boundary line, is losing sight of the ball for a split second when it passes through the lights,” Dilip explained. “Humidity and air density also affect the drop and depth perception of high catches, making them different from other venues.”

He noted that such conditions can cause panic. “We’ve always been taught to keep our eyes on the ball. But when you lose sight for even a moment, you tend to panic,” he said.

Training for split-second gaps

To counter these issues, India designed practice drills that replicated real-match challenges. Dilip revealed that during boundary catching drills, players were trained to briefly shift their eyes away from the ball — similar to what happens in actual games.

“If you take 5–6 catches like that, players realise there’s still enough time to react even if they lose sight for a split second,” he said. “But what really made a difference against Pakistan was the speed at which our players moved under the ball. Footwork was as important as hand skills.”

Balancing skill and intensity

The coach stressed the role of awareness in T20 cricket, especially under Dubai’s demanding conditions. “It’s all about how players are switched on at that moment and how they respond to the ball in a high-intensity environment,” he said.

India will play Oman in their final Group A match on Friday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, a venue with different dynamics from Dubai. They will then return to Dubai on Sunday for a high-stakes Super Fours clash against Pakistan.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Hardik Pandya celebrate after taking the wicket of Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub during their DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Sunday.

'Disconnecting from social media helps stay focused'

2m read
A view of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India-Pakistan match: How to avoid traffic congestion

3m read
Excited fans from India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018, filling the venue with colour and energy ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash.

India-Pakistan cricket in UAE: Nostalgia and unity

2m read
Established in the early 1980s, Sharjah Cricket Stadium quickly became a pioneer in the region, being the first to introduce electronic scoreboards and later installing floodlights in 2002 to host day-night matches. Over four decades later, in 2025, the venue continues to thrive as a global cricket hub

Look: Sharjah stadium's cricketing glory over the years

2m read