GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on boycott call

Naqvi confirms ICC referee admitted handshake incident ‘should not have happened’

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 17, 2025, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match between UAE and Pakistan in Dubai.
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 17, 2025, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match between UAE and Pakistan in Dubai.
AFP

Dubai: The Asia Cup 2025 was hit by controversy on Wednesday when Pakistan briefly threatened to pull out of the tournament ahead of their match against the UAE. The team stayed back at their hotel past the scheduled departure time, fuelling speculation that they might boycott the event altogether.

The row stems from the September 14 incident, when Indian players, led by Suryakumar Yadav, did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) viewed the snub as deeply disrespectful and accused match referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling the situation.

PCB’s protest and ICC pushback

The PCB lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), even demanding Pycroft’s removal from Asia Cup duties. However, the ICC firmly rejected the claims in a detailed six-point response, calling the PCB’s complaints “baseless.”

Despite the protest, Pycroft remained as match referee for Pakistan’s next game against the UAE, further fuelling tensions.

Naqvi explains decision not to boycott

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, later explained why the team decided against walking out.

“As you all know, there has been a crisis since September 14. We had objections about the role of the match referee. Just a short while ago, the referee spoke to the coach, captain and manager, admitting the incident (no handshakes) should not have happened,” Naqvi told media.

He stressed that boycotting would have been a “very big decision” involving the prime minister and government officials, all of whom had expressed support if Pakistan chose that route.

“We believe politics and sports cannot go together. Cricket should remain a sport. That is why we monitored the issue closely before deciding not to withdraw,” he added.

ICC defends referee Pycroft

The ICC stood by Pycroft, stating he acted correctly under the circumstances.

“The actions the match referee took, following clear directions from the ACC Venue Manager, were consistent with how such issues should be handled,” the ICC wrote in its response to the PCB.

The world body pointed out that the PCB had not submitted any supporting statements or evidence with its complaint, despite being given the chance.

The ICC further clarified that the referee’s priority was to protect the integrity of the toss and avoid unnecessary embarrassment.

“It is not the role of the Match Referee to regulate team or tournament-specific protocols agreed outside the field of play. That falls under the organisers and team managers,” the ICC said.

ICC questions PCB’s real grievance

In its closing remarks, the ICC suggested the PCB may have directed its frustration at the wrong target.

“The PCB should therefore direct those complaints to the tournament organisers and those who made the actual decision (which was not the Match Referee). The ICC does not have a role in that.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan team memebrs warm up beore their Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International stadium on Wednesday.

Asia Cup: Pakistan ready as UAE opt to bowl first

3m read
Indian players skip handshake with Pakistan as Asia Cup clash ends in frosty silence in Dubai on Sunday. IANS photos

PCB fires second letter to ICC over handshake row

2m read
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and teammate Pakistan's Hasan Ali attend a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against the UAE.

Richardson likely to officiate Pakistan-UAE Dubai match

2m read
Asia Cup: Pakistan threaten to boycott next match if ICC fails to act against match referee in handshake snub saga

ICC rejects PCB's plea to remove match referee Pycroft

1m read