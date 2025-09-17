GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson builds his ‘perfect batter’ with traits from teammates

Hardik’s swagger, Gill’s class, SKY’s range – Samson blends it all into his perfect batter

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Sanju Samson (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (right) attend a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Oman.
AFP

Dubai: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has shared his version of the “perfect batter,” borrowing qualities from his teammates and even making a surprise choice for the “defence” skill.

Samson on modern batting

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network, the Asia Cup broadcasters in India, Samson remarked that the art of defence is fading in the modern game.

“I do not see anyone defending nowadays. No one is doing it. Everyone is standing and hitting sixes,” he said.

Hardik, Abhishek and Gill make the cut

For “swagger,” Samson picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya, highlighting his confidence and six-hitting ability. He praised opener Abhishek Sharma for his bat swing and backed himself for power-hitting.

“Swagger has to be Hardik. I love how Abhishek is swinging it at the moment. Power hitting has to be me,” Samson said.

On elegance, he had no hesitation in naming vice-captain Shubman Gill.

Suryakumar, Bumrah and Gambhir included

For shot range, Samson chose India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the best in 360-degree stroke play. In an unusual move, he picked pacer Jasprit Bumrah for “defence,” saying no one else is defending much these days.

To complete his “perfect batter,” Samson added head coach Gautam Gambhir as the ideal clutch performer, recalling his match-winning knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup finals.

Samson’s own resurgence

After years of inconsistency, Samson revived his T20I career last year as an opener, scoring 487 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 171.47, including three centuries and a fifty. He hit those three hundreds in just five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa.

However, he struggled in England, managing only 51 runs across five innings. He bounced back strongly in the Kerala Cricket League, smashing 368 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.80. His tally included a century, three fifties and 30 sixes, helping Kochi Blue Tigers win the title.

Waiting for Asia Cup chance

Samson, now slotted in the middle order, has not yet batted in the ongoing Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma and Gill opening for India. With India already through to the Super Four after wins over UAE and Pakistan, their match against Oman on September 19 could offer him game time.

