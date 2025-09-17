Hardik’s swagger, Gill’s class, SKY’s range – Samson blends it all into his perfect batter
Dubai: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has shared his version of the “perfect batter,” borrowing qualities from his teammates and even making a surprise choice for the “defence” skill.
“I do not see anyone defending nowadays. No one is doing it. Everyone is standing and hitting sixes,” he said.
For “swagger,” Samson picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya, highlighting his confidence and six-hitting ability. He praised opener Abhishek Sharma for his bat swing and backed himself for power-hitting.
“Swagger has to be Hardik. I love how Abhishek is swinging it at the moment. Power hitting has to be me,” Samson said.
On elegance, he had no hesitation in naming vice-captain Shubman Gill.
For shot range, Samson chose India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the best in 360-degree stroke play. In an unusual move, he picked pacer Jasprit Bumrah for “defence,” saying no one else is defending much these days.
To complete his “perfect batter,” Samson added head coach Gautam Gambhir as the ideal clutch performer, recalling his match-winning knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup finals.
After years of inconsistency, Samson revived his T20I career last year as an opener, scoring 487 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 171.47, including three centuries and a fifty. He hit those three hundreds in just five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa.
However, he struggled in England, managing only 51 runs across five innings. He bounced back strongly in the Kerala Cricket League, smashing 368 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.80. His tally included a century, three fifties and 30 sixes, helping Kochi Blue Tigers win the title.
Samson, now slotted in the middle order, has not yet batted in the ongoing Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma and Gill opening for India. With India already through to the Super Four after wins over UAE and Pakistan, their match against Oman on September 19 could offer him game time.
