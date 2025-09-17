“I do not see anyone defending nowadays. No one is doing it. Everyone is standing and hitting sixes,” he said.

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network, the Asia Cup broadcasters in India , Samson remarked that the art of defence is fading in the modern game.

Dubai: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has shared his version of the “perfect batter,” borrowing qualities from his teammates and even making a surprise choice for the “defence” skill.

For shot range, Samson chose India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the best in 360-degree stroke play. In an unusual move, he picked pacer Jasprit Bumrah for “defence,” saying no one else is defending much these days.

“Swagger has to be Hardik. I love how Abhishek is swinging it at the moment. Power hitting has to be me,” Samson said.

For “swagger,” Samson picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya, highlighting his confidence and six-hitting ability. He praised opener Abhishek Sharma for his bat swing and backed himself for power-hitting.

Samson, now slotted in the middle order, has not yet batted in the ongoing Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma and Gill opening for India. With India already through to the Super Four after wins over UAE and Pakistan, their match against Oman on September 19 could offer him game time.

However, he struggled in England, managing only 51 runs across five innings. He bounced back strongly in the Kerala Cricket League, smashing 368 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.80. His tally included a century, three fifties and 30 sixes, helping Kochi Blue Tigers win the title.

After years of inconsistency, Samson revived his T20I career last year as an opener, scoring 487 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 171.47, including three centuries and a fifty. He hit those three hundreds in just five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.